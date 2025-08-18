  • home icon
  • Pokemon World Championships 2025: All winners, prize pool distribution, and more

Pokemon World Championships 2025: All winners, prize pool distribution, and more

By Angshuman Dutta
Published Aug 18, 2025 13:57 GMT
Pokemon World Championships 2025 winners guide (Image via TPC)
The 2025 Pokemon World Championships just concluded, and we have the list of winners and their slice of the prize pool for Pokemon GO, Pokemon TCG, Pokemon VGC, and Pokemon Unite. This year's chapter took place in Anaheim, United States, from August 15 to August 17, 2025.

Over three days, Pokemon fans were treated to some top-notch gameplay and strategies from the very best trainers from around the world. Attendees were also able to try out the Pokemon Legends Z-A demo, showcasing the gameplay, rogue evolutions, battle mechanics, and more.

*Our list mentions the top winners for each game (with prize money) for the Masters tier.

Pokemon World Championships 2025: Pokemon VGC, GO, TCG, and Unite standings

Pokemon VGC

PlacePrizePlayer
1st$30,000Giovanni Cischke
2nd$20,000James Evans
3rd-4th$15,000Montana Mott
Hirofumi Kimura
5th-8th$10,000Ko Tsukide
Michael Kelsch
Victor Medina
Mao Harada
9th-16th$5,000Nick Navarre
Naoto Kishida
Masayoshi Kuroo
Giuseppe Musicco
James Baek
Aaron Brok
Yoshitaka Izawa
Theotime Massaut
Pokemon GO

PlacePrizePlayer
1st$20,000Beelzeboy
2nd$15,000P4T0M4N
3rd$13,000LNDsRargef
4th$12,000LNDsKourlash
5th-6th$9,000LyleJeffslll
Maxy1000000P
7th-8th$5,000Firestar73
MasterMihir295
9th-12th$2,000MagicMayson
IceCr15
joqqs13
TrentSzcz
13th-16th$1,000Kentosarunori
Pokemitchy62
Emil0oXx
TontonBatteuse
Pokemon TCG

PlacePrizePlayer
1st$50,000Riley McKay
2nd$30,000Justin Newdorf
3rd-4th$20,000Shizuki Nakagawa
Junya Tanaka
5th-8th$15,000
Öjvind SvinhufvudPiper LepineMarco CifuentesMateusz Łaszkiewicz
9th-11th$10,000Daigo Yoshihara
Landen Kaetler
Ryota Tanaka
12th-16th$10,000
Matt BacnisEsteban O'CompleyCalvin ConnorBenny BillingerAaron Arturo Aguirre Osuna
17th-32nd$5,000Keito Arai
Kian Amini
Julian Gort-Barry
Augusto Beringuer
Ciaran Farah
Shoichi Saito
Gabriel Smart
Lok Kan Hui
Preston Rutledge
Misaki Kumada
Noah Sakadjian
Taisei Ito
Andres Lostaunau
Trevore Read
Alex Schemanske
Nathan Spry
Pokemon Unite

PlacePrizePlayer
1st$100,000Beelzeboy
2nd$70,000P4T0M4N
3rd$50,000LNDsRargef
4th$50,000LNDsKourlash
5th-8th$37,500LyleJeffslll
Maxy1000000P
9th-16th$10,000Firestar73
MasterMihir295

You can learn more about the format used at the event in our Pokemon World Championships 2025 guide.

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
