Pokemon World Championships 2025: All winners, prize pool distribution, and more

The 2025 Pokemon World Championships just concluded, and we have the list of winners and their slice of the prize pool for Pokemon GO, Pokemon TCG, Pokemon VGC, and Pokemon Unite. This year's chapter took place in Anaheim, United States, from August 15 to August 17, 2025. Over three days, Pokemon fans were treated to some top-notch gameplay and strategies from the very best trainers from around the world. Attendees were also able to try out the Pokemon Legends Z-A demo, showcasing the gameplay, rogue evolutions, battle mechanics, and more.*Our list mentions the top winners for each game (with prize money) for the Masters tier. Also Read: Beelzeboy wins Pokemon GO World Championships 2025: HighlightsPokemon World Championships 2025: Pokemon VGC, GO, TCG, and Unite standingsPokemon VGCPlacePrizePlayer1st$30,000Giovanni Cischke2nd$20,000James Evans3rd-4th$15,000Montana Mott Hirofumi Kimura5th-8th$10,000Ko TsukideMichael KelschVictor MedinaMao Harada9th-16th$5,000Nick NavarreNaoto KishidaMasayoshi KurooGiuseppe MusiccoJames BaekAaron BrokYoshitaka IzawaTheotime MassautPokemon GOPlacePrizePlayer1st$20,000Beelzeboy2nd$15,000P4T0M4N3rd$13,000LNDsRargef4th$12,000LNDsKourlash5th-6th$9,000LyleJeffslllMaxy1000000P7th-8th$5,000Firestar73MasterMihir2959th-12th$2,000MagicMaysonIceCr15joqqs13TrentSzcz13th-16th$1,000KentosarunoriPokemitchy62Emil0oXxTontonBatteusePokemon TCGPlacePrizePlayer1st$50,000Riley McKay2nd$30,000Justin Newdorf3rd-4th$20,000Shizuki NakagawaJunya Tanaka5th-8th$15,000Öjvind SvinhufvudPiper LepineMarco CifuentesMateusz Łaszkiewicz9th-11th$10,000Daigo YoshiharaLanden Kaetler Ryota Tanaka12th-16th$10,000Matt BacnisEsteban O'CompleyCalvin ConnorBenny BillingerAaron Arturo Aguirre Osuna17th-32nd$5,000Keito AraiKian AminiJulian Gort-BarryAugusto BeringuerCiaran FarahShoichi SaitoGabriel SmartLok Kan HuiPreston RutledgeMisaki KumadaNoah SakadjianTaisei ItoAndres LostaunauTrevore ReadAlex SchemanskeNathan SpryPokemon UnitePlacePrizePlayer1st$100,000Beelzeboy2nd$70,000P4T0M4N3rd$50,000LNDsRargef4th$50,000LNDsKourlash5th-8th$37,500LyleJeffslllMaxy1000000P9th-16th$10,000Firestar73MasterMihir295You can learn more about the format used at the event in our Pokemon World Championships 2025 guide.