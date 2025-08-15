Pokemon World Championships 2025: Schedule, where to watch, and more

Pokemon World Championships 2025 takes place in Anaheim, California, USA from August 15 to August 17, 2025. The weekend will see trainers from around the world test their mettle in various Pokemon games across Masters, Seniors, and Juniors groups. Spectators will not only be treated to a host of high-octane matchups but also to other Pokemon-themed festivities.

Visitors will also be able to try out a demo of Pokemon Legends Z-A for the first time, provided they have registered for a Nintendo Warp Pipe Pass before attending. Registration for the latter will remain open from August 11 to August 14 and requires a Nintendo Account. The Nintendo Warp Pipe Pass is first-come, first-served.

We have jotted down all the currently available details regarding Pokemon World Championships 2025's Master division.

Pokemon World Championships 2025 overview

Pokemon VGC - Format & prize pool (Masters)

The format is as follows:

Day 1 - Swiss Bracket (? Rounds, X-2 or better advance to Day 2)

Day 2 - Swiss Bracket (Top 8 + Any players with same record as 8th go into playoffs) + Single Elimination

Day 3 - Finals

All matches are Bo3.

The prize pool is $160,000 USD and is divided as follows:

1st - $30,000

2nd - $20,000

3rd-4th - $15,000

5th-8th - $10,000

9th-16th - $5,000

Pokemon TCG - Format & prize pool (Masters)

The format is as follows:

Day 1 - Swiss Bracket (? Rounds, X-2 or better advance to Day 2)

Day 2 - Swiss Bracket (Top 8 + Any players with same record as 8th go into playoffs) + Single Elimination

Day 3 - Finals

All matches are Bo3.

The prize pool is $340,000 USD and is divided as follows:

1st - $50,000

2nd - $30,000

3rd-4th - $20,000

5th-8th - $15,000

9th-16th - $10,000

Pokemon GO - Format & prize pool (Masters)

The format is as follows:

Day 1: Double Elimination Bracket until Top 32

Day 2: Double Elimination Bracket until Grand Final

Day 3: Grand Final

All matches are Bo3 with finals being Bo5

The prize pool is $100,000 USD and is divided as follows:

1st - $20,000

2nd - $15,000

3rd - $13,000

4th - $12,000

5th-6th - $9,000

7th-8th - $5,000

9th-12th - $2,000

13th-16th - $1,000

Pokemon Unite - Format & prize pool (Masters)

The format is as follows:

Group Stage

32 teams are divided into 8 groups

Single Round-Robin Bo3

Top 2 team from each group advances to Playoffs

Playoffs

Single Elimination format

Best of three matches, followed by best of five for Finals and Semifinals

Playoffs take place on Day 2, while Finals on Day 3

The prize pool is $500,000 USD and is divided as follows:

1st - $100,000

2nd - $70,000

3rd-4th - $50,000

5th-8th - $37,500

9th-16th - $10,000

Check out the Liquipedia page to learn more about the Seniors and Juniors editions of these games at the Pokemon World Championships 2025. There are a few gaps regarding the format which we will update once there are further information available.

Pokemon World Championships 2025 livestream: Where to watch?

The official livestream details for the Pokemon World Championships 2025 are as follows:

Pokemon VGC - Youtube / Twitch

Pokemon TCG - Twitch

Pokemon GO - Youtube / Twitch

Pokemon Unite - Youtube / Twitch

Keep an eye on our Pokemon coverage to learn what's happening at Pokemon World Championships 2025.

