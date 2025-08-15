Pokemon World Championships 2025: Schedule, where to watch, and more

Pokemon World Championships 2025 takes place in Anaheim, California, USA from August 15 to August 17, 2025. The weekend will see trainers from around the world test their mettle in various Pokemon games across Masters, Seniors, and Juniors groups. Spectators will not only be treated to a host of high-octane matchups but also to other Pokemon-themed festivities.
Visitors will also be able to try out a demo of Pokemon Legends Z-A for the first time, provided they have registered for a Nintendo Warp Pipe Pass before attending. Registration for the latter will remain open from August 11 to August 14 and requires a Nintendo Account. The Nintendo Warp Pipe Pass is first-come, first-served.
We have jotted down all the currently available details regarding Pokemon World Championships 2025's Master division.
Pokemon World Championships 2025 overview
Pokemon VGC - Format & prize pool (Masters)
The format is as follows:
- Day 1 - Swiss Bracket (? Rounds, X-2 or better advance to Day 2)
- Day 2 - Swiss Bracket (Top 8 + Any players with same record as 8th go into playoffs) + Single Elimination
- Day 3 - Finals
- All matches are Bo3.
The prize pool is $160,000 USD and is divided as follows:
- 1st - $30,000
- 2nd - $20,000
- 3rd-4th - $15,000
- 5th-8th - $10,000
- 9th-16th - $5,000
Pokemon TCG - Format & prize pool (Masters)
The format is as follows:
- Day 1 - Swiss Bracket (? Rounds, X-2 or better advance to Day 2)
- Day 2 - Swiss Bracket (Top 8 + Any players with same record as 8th go into playoffs) + Single Elimination
- Day 3 - Finals
- All matches are Bo3.
The prize pool is $340,000 USD and is divided as follows:
- 1st - $50,000
- 2nd - $30,000
- 3rd-4th - $20,000
- 5th-8th - $15,000
- 9th-16th - $10,000
Pokemon GO - Format & prize pool (Masters)
The format is as follows:
- Day 1: Double Elimination Bracket until Top 32
- Day 2: Double Elimination Bracket until Grand Final
- Day 3: Grand Final
- All matches are Bo3 with finals being Bo5
The prize pool is $100,000 USD and is divided as follows:
- 1st - $20,000
- 2nd - $15,000
- 3rd - $13,000
- 4th - $12,000
- 5th-6th - $9,000
- 7th-8th - $5,000
- 9th-12th - $2,000
- 13th-16th - $1,000
Pokemon Unite - Format & prize pool (Masters)
The format is as follows:
- Group Stage
- 32 teams are divided into 8 groups
- Single Round-Robin Bo3
- Top 2 team from each group advances to Playoffs
- Playoffs
- Single Elimination format
- Best of three matches, followed by best of five for Finals and Semifinals
- Playoffs take place on Day 2, while Finals on Day 3
The prize pool is $500,000 USD and is divided as follows:
- 1st - $100,000
- 2nd - $70,000
- 3rd-4th - $50,000
- 5th-8th - $37,500
- 9th-16th - $10,000
Check out the Liquipedia page to learn more about the Seniors and Juniors editions of these games at the Pokemon World Championships 2025. There are a few gaps regarding the format which we will update once there are further information available.
Pokemon World Championships 2025 livestream: Where to watch?
The official livestream details for the Pokemon World Championships 2025 are as follows:
- Pokemon VGC - Youtube / Twitch
- Pokemon TCG - Twitch
- Pokemon GO - Youtube / Twitch
- Pokemon Unite - Youtube / Twitch
Keep an eye on our Pokemon coverage to learn what's happening at Pokemon World Championships 2025.
