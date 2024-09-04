“This has been a larger-than-life experience for me”: Ved Bamb on Pokemon World Championships 2024 run and finish

In the recently concluded Pokemon World Championships 2024, Ved 'Beezleboy' Bamb, the first Indian to qualify for the event, put up a formidable charge and finished fourth in his category. He secured $12,000 from the prize pool for his exceptional outing, with his defeat coming at the hands of Inadequance in the Lower Bracket Semifinals.

I got a chance to chat with the Pokemon GO player post his participation in the tournament where we discussed his experience in Hawaii.

Read the conversation below.

Ved Bamb in talks with Sportskeeda Gaming regarding Pokemon World Championships 2024

The Pokemon World Championship 2024 took place in Hawaii, USA, from August 16 to 18. The three days saw the best of the best for VGC, Unite, TCG, and GO arrive and lock horns for individual glory in their respective categories.

Ved Bamb was the first Indian to qualify for the prestigious global stage after a flawless run in the qualifications. We had already had a chat before he left for Hawaii, where he talked about his excitement for representing his nation and getting to test his mettle against the other trainers.

Upon getting the opportunity to talk again with him after the tournament, I was quick to ask how it felt to experience the proceedings as a player and secure a 4th position.

“As the first Indian Pokemon GO players to qualify for the finals of the Pokemon World Championship 2024, it was an incredible and memorable experience. It was a privilege to represent my country on the global stage, compete with some of the best of the Trainers internationally, and connect with Pokemon fans from all over the world.”

As Pokemon fans, we all know how passionate we are about the franchise. Bamb concurred by stating,

“As all of us competitors arrived at the event, we were welcomed with loud applause and it all felt nothing less than a dream to me.”

Pokemon WCS is the culmination of every trainer’s sweat and dreams for that competitive year. While qualifying and participating there is an achievement in itself, coming so close to winning it all is a testament to Bamb’s prowess. He continued:

“When I started playing Pokemon GO in 2016, I never imagined that by playing this game, which has been an integral part of my life, I would not only qualify to compete but also be so close to winning. This has been a larger-than-life experience for me, and I have received so much strength, support, and love from the Pokemon GO Trainers community across India to perform my best. I hope that I can be an inspiration to fellow gamers in India to participate more and pursue their passion for esports.”

I followed up by asking again about his Pokemon World Championships 2024 experience, but this time from the perspective of a spectator. After all, most of us are more likely to attend one of these in that role. Ved’s response is everything a fan would envision when they think about visiting a global Pokemon event.

“It was exhilarating to experience Pokemon in real life - characters I had only ever watched on a screen. I had the chance to step into the Pokemon World, surrounded by Trainers and fans from across the globe, each bringing their unique enthusiasm to the championship. The event was full of energy, celebrating the spirit of competition in a lively and exciting way.”

Exclusive opportunities, Pokemon celebrations, and official merchandise are the staple of such events and Pokemon World Championships 2024 was no different. Ved remarked:

“There were fun Pokemon games for everyone, official merchandise, cosplayers, and photo opportunties. We even had the chance to catch rare Pokemon in the game that usually only appear in warmer regions. This experience has further motivated me to continue my Pokemon GO journey, and I’m looking forward to being part of more events like this in the future.”

I’ll be eager to follow Ved Bamb’s competitive journey and the laurels that surely await in the future. It’s been exciting to see how popular Pokemon GO still is among the players of the Indian subcontinent, with recent coverage of my hometown’s Pokemon GO Fest 2024 and its growing community discussing the same.

