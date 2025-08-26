Pokemon GO Tales of Transformation: Research Breakthrough encounters and egg hatches (seasonal rotation)

Pokemon GO Tales of Transformation brings a fresh set of Research Breakthrough encounters and egg hatches for trainers to enjoy. The central theme of this season revolves around evolutions and transformations, with Resolute Forme Keldeo and Mega Metagross being at the centrepiece in the announcement trailer.
Regarding wild encounters in Tales of Transformation, Niantic mentioned:
"Starting with Tales of Transformation, Pokemon will appear in different areas across the world, based on their natural habitat and PokeDex entry. Explore different biomes, brush up on your Pokemon knowledge, and see what discoveries await you!"
Tales of Transformation runs in Pokemon GO from September 2, 2025, at 10 am local time to December 2, 2025, at 10 am local time.
Pokemon GO Tales of Transformation Research Breakthrough encounters
The Research Breakthrough encounters for the season are:
- Alakazam [shiny encounter possible]
- Aggron [shiny encounter possible]
- Sinistea
- Morpeko
- Dreepy
- Frigibax [shiny encounter possible]
Completing a Field Research task and claiming its reward on seven separate days will net you one of the aforementioned Pokemon as Research Breakthrough encounter. During Tales of Transformation, some Field Research task will reward Mega Evolution energy for different Pokemon, including Mega Diancie.
Pokemon GO Tales of Transformation egg hatches
The egg hatch pool during Tales of Transformation will be:
September
2 km eggs
- Bulbasaur [shiny encounter possible]
- Treecko [shiny encounter possible]
- Azurill [shiny encounter possible]
- Wynaut [shiny encounter possible]
5 km eggs
- Alolan Grimer [shiny encounter possible]
- Pichu [shiny encounter possible]
- Riolu [shiny encounter possible]
10 km eggs
- Mawile [shiny encounter possible]
- Beldum [shiny encounter possible]
October
2 km eggs
- Charmander [shiny encounter possible]
- Togepi [shiny encounter possible]
- Torchic [shiny encounter possible]
- Chingling [shiny encounter possible]
5 km eggs
- Alolan Meowth [shiny encounter possible]
- Budew [shiny encounter possible]
- Munchlax [shiny encounter possible]
10 km eggs
- Absol [shiny encounter possible]
- Bagon [shiny encounter possible]
November
2 km eggs
- Squirtle [shiny encounter possible]
- Mudkip [shiny encounter possible]
- Bonsly [shiny encounter possible]
- Happiny [shiny encounter possible]
5 km eggs
- Alolan Vulpix [shiny encounter possible]
- Tyrogue [shiny encounter possible]
- Mantyke [shiny encounter possible]
10 km eggs
- Larvitar [shiny encounter possible]
- Sableye [shiny encounter possible]
Seasonal
5 km eggs [Adventure Sync rewards]
- Omanyte [shiny encounter possible]
- Kabuto [shiny encounter possible]
- Elekid [shiny encounter possible]
- Magby [shiny encounter possible]
10 km eggs [Adventure Sync rewards]
- Aerodactyl [shiny encounter possible]
- Druddigon [shiny encounter possible]
- Tinkatink [shiny encounter possible]
7 km eggs
- Alolan Rattata [shiny encounter possible]
- Alolan Sandshrew [shiny encounter possible]
- Galarian Farfetch'd [shiny encounter possible]
- Hisuian Qwilfish [shiny encounter possible]
7 km eggs from Mateo's Gift Exchange
- Galarian Ponyta [shiny encounter possible]
- Hisuian Voltorb [shiny encounter possible]
Pokemon GO Tales of Transformation seasonal bonuses
The following seasonal bonuses will be active:
- Trainers level 31 and above will receive one guaranteed Rare Candy XL when catching a five-star Raid Boss during a Raid Hour
- Trainers level 31 and above will receive one guaranteed Candy XL when trading Pokemon
- One additional Candy when trading Pokemon
- Increased XP for a seven-day PokeStop spin streak
- Increased XP and Stardust for a seven-day Pokemon catch streak
- Increased XP from going up a Friendship level
During the first part of the Tales of Transformation, Pokemon GO trainers will enjoy boosted level progression with the XP Celebration event. This will last till October 15, 2025, when the level cap gets increased from level 50 to level 80.
