Pokemon GO Tales of Transformation: Research Breakthrough encounters and egg hatches (seasonal rotation)

Pokemon GO Tales of Transformation brings a fresh set of Research Breakthrough encounters and egg hatches for trainers to enjoy. The central theme of this season revolves around evolutions and transformations, with Resolute Forme Keldeo and Mega Metagross being at the centrepiece in the announcement trailer.

Ad

Regarding wild encounters in Tales of Transformation, Niantic mentioned:

"Starting with Tales of Transformation, Pokemon will appear in different areas across the world, based on their natural habitat and PokeDex entry. Explore different biomes, brush up on your Pokemon knowledge, and see what discoveries await you!"

Tales of Transformation runs in Pokemon GO from September 2, 2025, at 10 am local time to December 2, 2025, at 10 am local time.

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Also Read: Pokemon GO Pokedex: Gotta catch 'em all!

Pokemon GO Tales of Transformation Research Breakthrough encounters

The Research Breakthrough encounters for the season are:

Alakazam [shiny encounter possible]

[shiny encounter possible] Aggron [shiny encounter possible]

[shiny encounter possible] Sinistea

Morpeko

Dreepy

Frigibax [shiny encounter possible]

Completing a Field Research task and claiming its reward on seven separate days will net you one of the aforementioned Pokemon as Research Breakthrough encounter. During Tales of Transformation, some Field Research task will reward Mega Evolution energy for different Pokemon, including Mega Diancie.

Ad

Pokemon GO Tales of Transformation egg hatches

The egg hatch pool during Tales of Transformation will be:

September

2 km eggs

Bulbasaur [shiny encounter possible]

[shiny encounter possible] Treecko [shiny encounter possible]

Azurill [shiny encounter possible]

[shiny encounter possible] Wynaut [shiny encounter possible]

5 km eggs

Alolan Grimer [shiny encounter possible]

[shiny encounter possible] Pichu [shiny encounter possible]

[shiny encounter possible] Riolu [shiny encounter possible]

10 km eggs

Mawile [shiny encounter possible]

[shiny encounter possible] Beldum [shiny encounter possible]

October

2 km eggs

Ad

Charmander [shiny encounter possible]

Togepi [shiny encounter possible]

Torchic [shiny encounter possible]

[shiny encounter possible] Chingling [shiny encounter possible]

5 km eggs

Alolan Meowth [shiny encounter possible]

[shiny encounter possible] Budew [shiny encounter possible]

[shiny encounter possible] Munchlax [shiny encounter possible]

10 km eggs

Absol [shiny encounter possible]

Bagon [shiny encounter possible]

November

2 km eggs

Squirtle [shiny encounter possible]

Mudkip [shiny encounter possible]

Bonsly [shiny encounter possible]

[shiny encounter possible] Happiny [shiny encounter possible]

5 km eggs

Alolan Vulpix [shiny encounter possible]

Tyrogue [shiny encounter possible]

[shiny encounter possible] Mantyke [shiny encounter possible]

Ad

10 km eggs

Larvitar [shiny encounter possible]

Sableye [shiny encounter possible]

Seasonal

5 km eggs [Adventure Sync rewards]

Omanyte [shiny encounter possible]

Kabuto [shiny encounter possible]

Elekid [shiny encounter possible]

Magby [shiny encounter possible]

10 km eggs [Adventure Sync rewards]

Aerodactyl [shiny encounter possible]

Druddigon [shiny encounter possible]

Tinkatink [shiny encounter possible]

7 km eggs

Alolan Rattata [shiny encounter possible]

Alolan Sandshrew [shiny encounter possible]

Galarian Farfetch'd [shiny encounter possible]

Hisuian Qwilfish [shiny encounter possible]

Ad

7 km eggs from Mateo's Gift Exchange

Galarian Ponyta [shiny encounter possible]

Hisuian Voltorb [shiny encounter possible]

Pokemon GO Tales of Transformation seasonal bonuses

The following seasonal bonuses will be active:

Trainers level 31 and above will receive one guaranteed Rare Candy XL when catching a five-star Raid Boss during a Raid Hour

Trainers level 31 and above will receive one guaranteed Candy XL when trading Pokemon

One additional Candy when trading Pokemon

Increased XP for a seven-day PokeStop spin streak

Increased XP and Stardust for a seven-day Pokemon catch streak

Increased XP from going up a Friendship level

Ad

Level up higher (Image via Niantic)

During the first part of the Tales of Transformation, Pokemon GO trainers will enjoy boosted level progression with the XP Celebration event. This will last till October 15, 2025, when the level cap gets increased from level 50 to level 80.

Ad

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback