Pokemon GO Tales of Transformation: Resolute Keldeo, Mega debuts, evolution focus, and more

The Pokemon GO Season of Tales of Transformation has been revealed, and trainers are looking ahead to several months of transformations and evolutions. Keldeo will finally return, and this time will debut its Resolute Forme. Three of the remaining unreleased Mega Evolutions will see the light of day in this season.

Given that Tales of Transformation coincides with the release of Legends Z-A, it is no surprise that Niantic is basing the theme around evolutions and transformations. The season will also play host to the upcoming Pokemon GO trainer level cap increase in October 2025.

Pokemon GO Tales of Transformation: Major points

Tales of Transformation begins on September 2, 2025, at 10 am local time and conlcudes on December 2, 2025, at 10 am local time.

The following Pokemon/variants debut has been confirmed for Pokemon GO Tales of Transformation:

Resolute Forme Keldeo

Mega Sharpedo

Mega Camerupt

Mega Metagross

Dipplin

Hydrapple

Gigantamax Garbodor

Dynamax Duraludon

*Dipplin evolves from Applin which is already available in Pokemon GO (debuting in Sweet Discoveries in April 2025).

Resolute Keldeo teased (Image via Niantic)

Keldeo will be available at the beginning of Tales of Transformation with a new seasonal Special Research. It will be able to transform into its Resolute Forme at the end of the season. Parts of the Special Research will gradually unlock over the season. If you already have Keldeo, you will instead get Keldeo Candy at the beginning.

The current list of unavailable Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO include Mega Mewtwo X & Y, Mega Sharpedo, Mega Camerupt, and Mega Metagross. While the last three have already been confirmed for Tales of Transformation, it remains to be seen whether the first two iconic forms will finally appear too.

Pokemon GO's focus on Max Battles continue (ever so after the debut of Eternatus) with Dynamax Duraludon and Gigantamax Garbodor already confirmed for Tales of Transformation. Shadow Groudon will make its first appearance with this season's Taken Over event.

A new Pokemon GO season brings fresh changes to GO Battle League, Pokemon encounters, Egg Hatches, Research Breakthrough encoutners, and more. Keep a tab on our Pokemon coverage to learn more about what's coming ahead.

