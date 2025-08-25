Pokemon GO next season teases a new Mega, a Mythical forme, and more

Niantic teased the next Season of Pokemon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, and the short clip featured three new debuts. The upcoming season is scheduled to run from September 2, 2025, to December 2, 2025. It is not a surprise that the developers are focusing on transformation as Pokemon Legends Z-A (marking the return of Mega Evolution) releases during this season. Apart from the ones teased in the Tales of Transformation trailer, a recent Pokemon GO datamine mentioned that Mega Sharpedo is arriving on September 7 in a Mega Raid Day event. The information was shared on The Silph Road subreddit, mentioning:&quot;A new ticket was added to the game master for Mega Sharpedo Raid Day, taking place September 7 from 2-5 pm local time.&quot;Pokemon GO Tales of Transformation will feature Mega Metagross, Resolute Keldeo, and Gigantamax EeveeThe silhouette of Mega Metagross, Gigantamax Eevee, and Resolute Forme Keldeo can be made out in the Tales of Transformation teaser trailer for Pokemon GO. While the first and the third are quite clear, the second can be a bit of a doubt. Nevertheless, there's plenty of new debuts to look forward to in the next few months.Mega Metagross has been one of the most requested Mega Evolutions that Pokemon GO trainers have been clamoring for some time now. The Pokemon can be a powerful addition to anyone's battle party and can be a menace to deal with if you are facing one. It is one of the five unreleased Pokemon GO Mega Evolutions, with the others being Mega Mewtwo X &amp; Y, Mega Sharpedo, and Mega Camerupt.Keldeo debuted in Pokemon GO in its Original Forme in the Something Extraordinary Special Research on December 10, 2022. It being paywalled wasn't received well by Pokemon GO trainers. Since then, the Gen V Mythical Pokemon wasn't available through any other means. One can only hope that this time around, Keldeon will be more freely available, even if behind significant tasks.That's all there is to know aboutthe Tales of Transformation teaser trailer. Niantic will reveal the season, possibly in the next couple of days. We will also hear about what the Pokemon GO monthly infographic looks like for September 2025 soon.