  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO next season teases a new Mega, a Mythical forme, and more

Pokemon GO next season teases a new Mega, a Mythical forme, and more

By Angshuman Dutta
Published Aug 25, 2025 05:06 GMT
Pokemon GO next season teaser (Image via Niantic)
Pokemon GO next season teaser (Image via Niantic)

Niantic teased the next Season of Pokemon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, and the short clip featured three new debuts. The upcoming season is scheduled to run from September 2, 2025, to December 2, 2025. It is not a surprise that the developers are focusing on transformation as Pokemon Legends Z-A (marking the return of Mega Evolution) releases during this season.

Ad

Apart from the ones teased in the Tales of Transformation trailer, a recent Pokemon GO datamine mentioned that Mega Sharpedo is arriving on September 7 in a Mega Raid Day event. The information was shared on The Silph Road subreddit, mentioning:

"A new ticket was added to the game master for Mega Sharpedo Raid Day, taking place September 7 from 2-5 pm local time."
sk promotional banner

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Tales of Transformation will feature Mega Metagross, Resolute Keldeo, and Gigantamax Eevee

The silhouette of Mega Metagross, Gigantamax Eevee, and Resolute Forme Keldeo can be made out in the Tales of Transformation teaser trailer for Pokemon GO. While the first and the third are quite clear, the second can be a bit of a doubt. Nevertheless, there's plenty of new debuts to look forward to in the next few months.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Mega Metagross has been one of the most requested Mega Evolutions that Pokemon GO trainers have been clamoring for some time now. The Pokemon can be a powerful addition to anyone's battle party and can be a menace to deal with if you are facing one. It is one of the five unreleased Pokemon GO Mega Evolutions, with the others being Mega Mewtwo X & Y, Mega Sharpedo, and Mega Camerupt.

Keldeo debuted in Pokemon GO in its Original Forme in the Something Extraordinary Special Research on December 10, 2022. It being paywalled wasn't received well by Pokemon GO trainers. Since then, the Gen V Mythical Pokemon wasn't available through any other means. One can only hope that this time around, Keldeon will be more freely available, even if behind significant tasks.

Ad

That's all there is to know aboutthe Tales of Transformation teaser trailer. Niantic will reveal the season, possibly in the next couple of days. We will also hear about what the Pokemon GO monthly infographic looks like for September 2025 soon.

About the author
Angshuman Dutta

Angshuman Dutta

Twitter icon

Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.

Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.

Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.

In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications