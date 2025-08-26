XP Celebration Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards to get 7 million XP

The XP Celebration Timed Research is available for free to all Pokemon GO trainers (level 5 or above) from Monday, August 25, 2025, at 1 pm PDT to Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 11.59 pm local time. It is part of the XP Celebration event that is designed to help players level up as much as possible before the upcoming level cap increase.

Ad

The XP Celebration Timed Research needs to be completed and the rewards redeemed before Monday, October 14, 2025, at 11.59 pm local time. We will update the tasks and rewards as further steps are revealed.

How to complete XP Celebration Timed Research in Pokemon GO?

The XP Celebration Timed Research tasks and rewards are:

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

XP Celebration - Step 1 of 50

Catch 10 Pokemon - 500 XP

Power up Pokemon 3 times - 500 XP

Win 1 raid - 500 XP

Hatch 1 egg - 500 XP

Complete 2 Field Research tasks - 500 XP

Rewards: 1000 XP

Ad

Trending

XP Celebration - Step 2 of 50

Make 10 Great Throws - 1000 XP

Evolve 2 Pokemon - 1000 XP

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket members - 1000 XP

Explore 3 km - 1000 XP

Spin 4 PokeStops or Gyms - 1000 XP

Rewards: 2000 XP

XP Celebration - Step 3 of 50

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 1000 XP

Transfer 12 Pokemon - 1000 XP

Win 1 raid - 1000 XP

Earn 1 candy while walking with your buddy - 1000 XP

Send 9 gifts to friends - 1000 XP

Rewards: 3000 XP

XP Celebration - Step 4 of 50

Make 20 Great Throws - 1500 XP

Evolve 2 Pokemon - 1500 XP

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket members - 1500 XP

Follow 1 route - 1500 XP

Complete 8 Field Research tasks - 1500 XP

Rewards: 4000 XP

Ad

Pokemon GO level cap increase (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO trainers' level cap is being increased significantly come this October 2025. Along with that, leveling and progression are also being tweaked. Check out our Pokemon GO level cap increase guide to learn more. The upcoming Season of Tales of Transformation has also been revealed with several exciting, hotly anticipated debuts.

Ad

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨