XP Celebration Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards to get 7 million XP

The XP Celebration Timed Research is available for free to all Pokemon GO trainers (level 5 or above) from Monday, August 25, 2025, at 1 pm PDT to Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 11.59 pm local time. It is part of the XP Celebration event that is designed to help players level up as much as possible before the upcoming level cap increase.
The XP Celebration Timed Research needs to be completed and the rewards redeemed before Monday, October 14, 2025, at 11.59 pm local time. We will update the tasks and rewards as further steps are revealed.
How to complete XP Celebration Timed Research in Pokemon GO?
The XP Celebration Timed Research tasks and rewards are:
XP Celebration - Step 1 of 50
- Catch 10 Pokemon - 500 XP
- Power up Pokemon 3 times - 500 XP
- Win 1 raid - 500 XP
- Hatch 1 egg - 500 XP
- Complete 2 Field Research tasks - 500 XP
- Rewards: 1000 XP
XP Celebration - Step 2 of 50
- Make 10 Great Throws - 1000 XP
- Evolve 2 Pokemon - 1000 XP
- Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket members - 1000 XP
- Explore 3 km - 1000 XP
- Spin 4 PokeStops or Gyms - 1000 XP
- Rewards: 2000 XP
XP Celebration - Step 3 of 50
- Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 1000 XP
- Transfer 12 Pokemon - 1000 XP
- Win 1 raid - 1000 XP
- Earn 1 candy while walking with your buddy - 1000 XP
- Send 9 gifts to friends - 1000 XP
- Rewards: 3000 XP
XP Celebration - Step 4 of 50
- Make 20 Great Throws - 1500 XP
- Evolve 2 Pokemon - 1500 XP
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket members - 1500 XP
- Follow 1 route - 1500 XP
- Complete 8 Field Research tasks - 1500 XP
- Rewards: 4000 XP
Pokemon GO trainers' level cap is being increased significantly come this October 2025. Along with that, leveling and progression are also being tweaked. Check out our Pokemon GO level cap increase guide to learn more. The upcoming Season of Tales of Transformation has also been revealed with several exciting, hotly anticipated debuts.
