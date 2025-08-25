  • home icon
Pokemon GO Sunkissed Shores overview: Best tips and tricks, and more

By Aashish Victor
Modified Aug 25, 2025 18:35 GMT
Pokemon GO Sunkissed Shores overview: Best tips and tricks, and more
Pokemon GO Sunkissed Shores event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Sunkissed Shores is a colorful event giving players to farm in-game resources, expand their shiny collection and event catch a debuting creature. The event will run from Monday, August 25, at 10 am to Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 8 pm local time.

To help you get the most of it, this article will cover a detailed breakdown of everything you should know, including the best tips and tricks on how to get the most rewards.

sk promotional banner

Pokemon GO Sunkissed Shores event breakdown

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon Debut: The Pokemon GO Sunkissed Shores event highlight is Dondozo, the Big Catfish Pokemon, making its first appearance in Pokemon GO. Players will also be able to encounter its shiny variant, making it a particularly exciting addition for collectors.

Event Bonus: During the event, Trainers will get 2x XP for winning Raid Battles, so raiding will be doubly rewarding than usual.

Pokemon GO Sunkissed Shores overview: Wild encounters

Several Water- and summer-themed Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild. Keep an eye out for:

  • Psyduck [shiny available]
  • Shellder [shiny available]
  • Marill [shiny available]
  • Shuckle [shiny available]
  • Wingull [shiny available]
  • Tepig [shiny available]
  • Helioptile [shiny available]
  • Oricorio Baile Style (Europe, Middle East, Africa)
  • Oricorio Pom-Pom Style (Americas)
  • Oricorio Pa’u Style (African, Asian, Pacific, Caribbean islands)
  • Oricorio Sensu Style (Asia-Pacific)
  • Bounsweet [shiny available]
  • Sandygast [shiny available]
  • Lechonk [shiny available]
Additionally, some players may encounter Alolan Exeggutor [shiny available] in the wild.

Tip: Prioritize locations with high spawn rates to maximize shiny and four-star encounter potential. Regional Oricorio variants make this a great chance to expand your collection.

Pokemon GO Sunkissed Shores: Raids

Dondozo and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Dondozo and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This event introduces a combination of exclusive raid bosses:

One-Star Raids:

  • Slakoth (wearing a visor) [shiny available]
  • Curly Form Tatsugiri (Europe, Middle East, Africa)
  • Droopy Form Tatsugiri (Americas)
  • Stretchy Form Tatsugiri (Asia-Pacific)

Three-Star Raids:

  • Alolan Raichu [shiny available]
  • Alolan Marowak [shiny available]
  • Dondozo [shiny available]

Tip: Make the most of the 2x Raid XP bonus by teaming up with other people to maximize rewards and shiny chances.

Pokemon GO Sunkissed Shores: Field Research Tasks

Event-themed Field Research will reward encounters with featured Pokemon. Completing them consistently can help stack up Stardust, XP, and rare encounters.

Pokemon GO Sunkissed Shores: Timed Research

The Pinap Berry Bag avatar item (Image via The Pokemon Company)
The Pinap Berry Bag avatar item (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Paid Timed Research (USD $1.99)

Rewards include:

  • 4,000 XP
  • 3,000 Stardust
  • Pinap Berry Bag avatar item
  • Encounters with Slakoth (visor) and Dondozo
  • Additional bonuses

Tickets can also be gifted to friends at Great Friends level or higher.

Free Timed Research

All players will also be able to access a free Timed Research line which will provide:

  • 10,000 XP
  • 7,000 Stardust
  • Encounters with event-themed Pokemon

Tip: Prioritize completing Timed Research tasks early. As they will end at the event, don’t wait for them until the last moment.

Pokemon GO Web Store Deals

Two exclusive bundles will be available during the Pokemon GO Sunkissed Shores event:

  • Sunkissed Shores Ultra Ticket Box: Event ticket + 3 Max Revives for USD $1.99
  • Berry Chic Ultra Ticket Box: Event ticket + 5 Ultra Balls for USD $1.99

Tip: If you’re already considering buying Paid Timed Research, consider these bundles as they provide a small but useful bonus for the same price.

Best Tips and Tricks for Pokemon GO Sunkissed Shores

  • Grind Raids for XP: With 2x XP, this is the perfect time to push towards higher Trainer levels.
  • Shiny hunting: Give special attention to Pokemon that are highly sought after due to their shiny availability, such as Dondozo, Slakoth (visor), and Alolan forms.
  • Regional Oricorio swap: To complete your Oricorio collection, think about trading with friends who live abroad.
  • Don’t forget Research expiry: Remember that both paid and free Timed Research expire at the conclusion of the event, so make sure to claim all of the rewards by August 31, 2025, 8 pm local time.
  • Use Pinap Berries: Since there are many rare spawns during the event, you will have more resources to power-up later if you double your candy collection.
From shiny Slakoth in its summer visor to Dondozo's debut, the Pokemon GO Sunkissed Shores event is jam-packed with new content. It's a worthwhile event with improved raid rewards, Pokemon unique to a given region, and both free and premium research paths.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

