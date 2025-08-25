  • home icon
Sunkissed Shores Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Published Aug 25, 2025 08:09 GMT
Sunkissed Shores Timed Research (Image via Niantic)
Sunkissed Shores provides Pokemon GO trainers with one free Timed Research and two paid Timed Research opportunities. The former's completion reward includes an Alolan Exeggutor, while the latter gives a Pinap Berry Bag Avatar Item and a Dondozo encounter.

Sunkissed Shores runs from August 25, at 10 am local time, to August 31, 2025, at 8 pm local time. It marks the debut of Dondozo in Pokemon GO. The Timed Research tasks need to be completed and the rewards claimed before Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 8 pm local time.

Also Read: How to beat Dondozo raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

How to complete Sunkissed Shores Timed Research in Pokemon GO?

Free

  • Take a Buddy snapshot - Sunkern encounter
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Clauncher encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - Cherubi encounter
  • Catch 30 Pokemon - Shellder encounter
  • Catch 40 Pokemon - Crabrawler encounter
  • Catch 50 Pokemon - Bellossom encounter
  • Catch 60 Pokemon - Slakoth with a Visor encounter
  • Win a raid - Clamperl encounter
  • Rewards: Alolaln Exeggutor encounter, 10000 XP, 7000x Stardust
Dondozo arrives in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)
Dondozo arrives in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Paid

Both Sunkissed Shores Premium Timed Research Ticket and Berry Chic Premium Timed Research Ticket cost US$1.99.

Berry Chic Premium Timed Research

  • Catch 5 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - 15x Great Ball
  • Catch 15 Pokemon - Shellder encounter
  • Make 5 Great Throws - 15x Pinap Berry
  • Make 10 Great Throws - Alolan Marowak encounter
  • Rewards: Pinap Berry Bag Avatar Item, 4000 XP, 3000x Stardust

Sunkissed Shores Premium Timed Research

  • Catch 5 Pokemon - Slakoth with a Visor encounter
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Slakoth with a Visor encounter
  • Catch 15 Pokemon - Slakoth with a Visor encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - Slakoth with a Visor encounter
  • Catch 25 Pokemon - Slakoth with a Visor encounter
  • Make 5 Nice Throws - Slakoth with a Visor encounter
  • Make 10 Nice Throws - Slakoth with a Visor encounter
  • Make 15 Nice Throws - Slakoth with a Visor encounter
  • Make 5 Great Throws - Slakoth with a Visor encounter
  • Make 10 Great Throws - Slakoth with a Visor encounter
  • Rewards: Dondozo encounter, 2x Premium Battle Pass, 3000x Stardust
How to complete Sunkissed Shores Field Research in Pokemon GO?

The tasks and rewards are:

  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Sunkern encounter [shiny variant available], Cherubi encounter [shiny variant available], Bounsweet encounter [shiny variant available], Gossifleur encounter
  • Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon - Krabby encounter [shiny variant available], Corphish encounter [shiny variant available], or Clauncher encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Explore 1 km - Galarian Slowpoke encounter [shiny variant available] or Slakoth with a Visor encounter [shiny variant available]
  • Win 3 one-star raids - Dondozo encounter [shiny variant available]
Check out other popular Pokemon GO guides:

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
