Sunkissed Shores Timed Research: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

Sunkissed Shores provides Pokemon GO trainers with one free Timed Research and two paid Timed Research opportunities. The former's completion reward includes an Alolan Exeggutor, while the latter gives a Pinap Berry Bag Avatar Item and a Dondozo encounter.

Sunkissed Shores runs from August 25, at 10 am local time, to August 31, 2025, at 8 pm local time. It marks the debut of Dondozo in Pokemon GO. The Timed Research tasks need to be completed and the rewards claimed before Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 8 pm local time.

How to complete Sunkissed Shores Timed Research in Pokemon GO?

Free

Take a Buddy snapshot - Sunkern encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon - Clauncher encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon - Cherubi encounter

Catch 30 Pokemon - Shellder encounter

encounter Catch 40 Pokemon - Crabrawler encounter

Catch 50 Pokemon - Bellossom encounter

Catch 60 Pokemon - Slakoth with a Visor encounter

Win a raid - Clamperl encounter

Rewards: Alolaln Exeggutor encounter, 10000 XP, 7000x Stardust

Paid

Both Sunkissed Shores Premium Timed Research Ticket and Berry Chic Premium Timed Research Ticket cost US$1.99.

Berry Chic Premium Timed Research

Catch 5 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Catch 10 Pokemon - 15x Great Ball

Catch 15 Pokemon - Shellder encounter

Make 5 Great Throws - 15x Pinap Berry

Make 10 Great Throws - Alolan Marowak encounter

Rewards: Pinap Berry Bag Avatar Item, 4000 XP, 3000x Stardust

Sunkissed Shores Premium Timed Research

Catch 5 Pokemon - Slakoth with a Visor encounter

Catch 10 Pokemon - Slakoth with a Visor encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon - Slakoth with a Visor encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon - Slakoth with a Visor encounter

Catch 25 Pokemon - Slakoth with a Visor encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws - Slakoth with a Visor encounter

Make 10 Nice Throws - Slakoth with a Visor encounter

Make 15 Nice Throws - Slakoth with a Visor encounter

Make 5 Great Throws - Slakoth with a Visor encounter

Make 10 Great Throws - Slakoth with a Visor encounter

Rewards: Dondozo encounter, 2x Premium Battle Pass, 3000x Stardust

How to complete Sunkissed Shores Field Research in Pokemon GO?

The tasks and rewards are:

Catch 10 Pokemon - Sunkern encounter [shiny variant available], Cherubi encounter [shiny variant available], Bounsweet encounter [shiny variant available], Gossifleur encounter

Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon - Krabby encounter [shiny variant available], Corphish encounter [shiny variant available], or Clauncher encounter [shiny variant available]

Explore 1 km - Galarian Slowpoke encounter [shiny variant available] or Slakoth with a Visor encounter [shiny variant available]

Win 3 one-star raids - Dondozo encounter [shiny variant available]

