How to beat Dondozo raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Aug 24, 2025 14:06 GMT
Pokemon GO Dondozo raid guide
Pokemon GO Dondozo raid guide (Image via TPC)

Knowing about the best counters and weaknesses is necessary to succeed against Dondozo raids in Pokemon GO. The creature will be a 3-star raid boss from 10 am local time on August 25, 2025, until 8 pm local time on August 31, 2025, as part of the Sunkissed Shores event.

You can challenge Dondozo raids in Pokemon GO either in person or using the remote raiding facility. Up to 20 trainers can battle the creature simultaneously and the fight will last for 180 seconds.

This article covers everything you need to know about taking down Dondozo raids in Pokemon GO.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Dondozo raids

The strongest creatures to use against Dondozo raids are:

  • Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant
  • Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list

Dondozo in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)
Dondozo in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Best Grass-type counters to Dondozo

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Shadow SceptileBullet SeedFrenzy Plant
Mega/Shadow VenusaurVine WhipFrenzy Plant
ZarudeVine WhipPower Whip
KartanaRazor LeafLeaf Blade
Shaymin (Sky)Magical LeafGrass Knot
Shadow TangrowthVine WhipPower Whip
Best Electric-type counters to Dondozo

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
RegielekiThunder ShockThunder Cage
Shadow/Regular RaikouThunder ShockWild Charge
XurkitreeThunder ShockPower Whip
ZekromCharge BeamFusion Bolt
Shadow ElectivireThunder ShockWild Charge
Shadow ZapdosThunder ShockThunderbolt
You can use these search strings to find the best counters available to you:

  • Grass&@Grass&cp2000-
  • Electric&@Electric&cp2000-

What are Dondozo's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses

  • Electric
  • Grass

Resistances

  • Fire
  • Ice
  • Steel
  • Water

Shiny odds from Dondozo raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Dondozo comparison (Image via TPC)
Shiny Dondozo comparison (Image via TPC)

Shiny Dondozo in Pokemon GO will debut at the time of release. The chances of finding one are approximately 1-in-64.

Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds

100% CP from Dondozo raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)

Hundo CP:

  • No weather boost: 1,633 CP
  • Weather boosted (Rainy): 2,140 CP

Catch CP range:

  • No weather boost: 1,633 - 1,712 CP at level 20 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Rainy): 2,041 - 2,140 CP at level 25 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Dondozo stats and moves as a raid boss

  • Combat Power: 15,920
  • Attack: 176
  • Defense: 178
  • Stamina: 3,600 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Water Gun and Waterfall
  • Charged Attacks: Hydro Pump, Liquidation, Outrage, and Surf
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

