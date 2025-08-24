How to beat Dondozo raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Knowing about the best counters and weaknesses is necessary to succeed against Dondozo raids in Pokemon GO. The creature will be a 3-star raid boss from 10 am local time on August 25, 2025, until 8 pm local time on August 31, 2025, as part of the Sunkissed Shores event.

You can challenge Dondozo raids in Pokemon GO either in person or using the remote raiding facility. Up to 20 trainers can battle the creature simultaneously and the fight will last for 180 seconds.

This article covers everything you need to know about taking down Dondozo raids in Pokemon GO.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Dondozo raids

The strongest creatures to use against Dondozo raids are:

Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Dondozo in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Best Grass-type counters to Dondozo

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Shadow Sceptile Bullet Seed Frenzy Plant Mega/Shadow Venusaur Vine Whip Frenzy Plant Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip Kartana Razor Leaf Leaf Blade Shaymin (Sky) Magical Leaf Grass Knot Shadow Tangrowth Vine Whip Power Whip

Best Electric-type counters to Dondozo

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Regieleki Thunder Shock Thunder Cage Shadow/Regular Raikou Thunder Shock Wild Charge Xurkitree Thunder Shock Power Whip Zekrom Charge Beam Fusion Bolt Shadow Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge Shadow Zapdos Thunder Shock Thunderbolt

You can use these search strings to find the best counters available to you:

Grass&@Grass&cp2000-

Electric&@Electric&cp2000-

What are Dondozo's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses

Electric

Grass

Resistances

Fire

Ice

Steel

Water

Shiny odds from Dondozo raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Dondozo comparison (Image via TPC)

Shiny Dondozo in Pokemon GO will debut at the time of release. The chances of finding one are approximately 1-in-64.

100% CP from Dondozo raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)

Hundo CP:

No weather boost: 1,633 CP

1,633 CP Weather boosted (Rainy): 2,140 CP

Catch CP range:

No weather boost: 1,633 - 1,712 CP at level 20 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,633 - 1,712 CP at level 20 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Rainy): 2,041 - 2,140 CP at level 25 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Dondozo stats and moves as a raid boss

Combat Power: 15,920

15,920 Attack: 176

176 Defense: 178

178 Stamina: 3,600 HP

3,600 HP Fast Attacks: Water Gun and Waterfall

Water Gun and Waterfall Charged Attacks: Hydro Pump, Liquidation, Outrage, and Surf

