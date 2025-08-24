How to beat Dondozo raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Knowing about the best counters and weaknesses is necessary to succeed against Dondozo raids in Pokemon GO. The creature will be a 3-star raid boss from 10 am local time on August 25, 2025, until 8 pm local time on August 31, 2025, as part of the Sunkissed Shores event.
You can challenge Dondozo raids in Pokemon GO either in person or using the remote raiding facility. Up to 20 trainers can battle the creature simultaneously and the fight will last for 180 seconds.
This article covers everything you need to know about taking down Dondozo raids in Pokemon GO.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Dondozo raids
The strongest creatures to use against Dondozo raids are:
- Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant
- Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
Best Grass-type counters to Dondozo
Best Electric-type counters to Dondozo
You can use these search strings to find the best counters available to you:
- Grass&@Grass&cp2000-
- Electric&@Electric&cp2000-
What are Dondozo's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?
Weaknesses
- Electric
- Grass
Resistances
- Fire
- Ice
- Steel
- Water
Shiny odds from Dondozo raids in Pokemon GO
Shiny Dondozo in Pokemon GO will debut at the time of release. The chances of finding one are approximately 1-in-64.
100% CP from Dondozo raids in Pokemon GO raids (hundo CP)
Hundo CP:
- No weather boost: 1,633 CP
- Weather boosted (Rainy): 2,140 CP
Catch CP range:
- No weather boost: 1,633 - 1,712 CP at level 20 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rainy): 2,041 - 2,140 CP at level 25 (6/6/6 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Dondozo stats and moves as a raid boss
- Combat Power: 15,920
- Attack: 176
- Defense: 178
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
- Fast Attacks: Water Gun and Waterfall
- Charged Attacks: Hydro Pump, Liquidation, Outrage, and Surf
