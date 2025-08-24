Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Arbok: Is it a leak or fake?

Amid all the excitement, images of Mega Arbok in Pokemon Legends Z-A seems to be making rounds on the internet. New Mega Evolutions have created quite the uproar for the game's release, and we have a lot of leaks surrounding Pokemon Legends Z-A and its new Mega Evolutions. However, are these pictures of Mega Arbok another leak, or just fake images floating around to create hype?
The images of Mega Arbok in Pokemon Legends Z-A are not leaks, and they are fan-made renditions. In this article, we will shed some more light on Mega Arbok in Legends Z-A, and also explore its origins.
Are the Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Arbok images leaked or fake?
As mentioned earlier, the Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Arbok images are not leaked, but fan art created by Bulbbyboi, a 2D/3D artist. The user had posted his original work on the social media platform X, which ultimately made its way to various subreddits, where many confused it for a leak.
The images show a Mega Arbok beside Corbeau, the leader of Rust Syndicate and the supposed antagonist of Pokemon Legends Z-A. Mega Arbok can be seen with white markings near the frontal part of its hood, taking a jagged, flame-like appearance. It also has bluish-green wing-like structure on the back, which makes it appear significantly larger.
Once posted on the r/legendsZA, most trainers instantly took a liking to the design, although many pointed out that it was not real. That did not, however, stop discussions on Mega Arbok being an actual possibility in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Is Mega Arbok confirmed in Pokemon Legends Z-A?
It is currently unknown whether Mega Arbok will be there in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Arbok seems to be a part of Corbeau's team, as shown in the battle sequence on the first trailer. This depiction hints at possibilities of Mega Evolution for the Generation 1 Arbok, although nothing has been confirmed about it.
So far, Mega Dragonite and Mega Victreebel are the only new Mega Evolutions that are confirmed for Pokemon Legends Z-A. Both of these adhere to the list of the leaked Mega Evolutions, and even resemble their designs. If that list is strictly exhaustible, then Mega Arbok is unlikely to be an actual thing. That said, its possibilities cannot be entirely dismissed either.
