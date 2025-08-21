Is Pokemon Legends Z-A Gen 10? 

No, Pokemon Legends Z-A is not Gen 10. It’s been several years since the arrival of Scarlet and Violet and the start of Gen 9. Players have been clamoring of late for the announcement of Gen 10 and any information regarding it. However, The Pokemon Company has remained tight-lipped on the matter, with its sole focus currently on the upcoming chapter of the Legends series.

Which gen is Pokemon Legends Z-A?

Glimpse from Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Legends Z-A was announced officially in February 2024, and it was confirmed immediately as part of Generation 9. That means it is a sibling of Scarlet and Violet and not the start of a new lineage. What makes this game stand out is how closely it draws from the Kalos region, with Lumiose City playing a key role in the connection.

Instead of the large-scale exploration in Legends: Arceus, this time the game focuses specifically on one area or town – a revised Lumiose bustling with new things to do. A sort of sequel to the X and Y timeline, Pokemon Legends Z-A brings Mega Evolutions back to the franchise, with new classics such as Mega Dragonite.

In terms of gameplay, Z-A is diverging even more from the series' customary formula. Battles aren't turn-based anymore; instead, they are real-time, based on factors like positioning, dodging, and timing your moves. In the Z-A Royale, trainers can even ambush each other, as it is a special nighttime event, and pre-emptive strikes can either give an advantage or simply stun your Pokémon.

Also, the game's multiplayer aspect allows four people to fight each other in the Battle Club, with ranked battles built in. In short, while it feels bold and different, Z-A is still firmly a Gen 9 game.

Has Gen 10 release been confirmed?

No, at the time of writing, Pokemon Gen 10 has not been announced yet, and 2025 is shaping up to be a year without a new mainline generation. Instead, all the attention is on Pokemon Legends Z-A (to be released on October 16, 2025) and the updates to Scarlet and Violet (which now runs better on the Nintendo Switch 2).

We also have a few reasons why the absence of a Gen 10 announcement isn’t accidental. The Switch 2's availability is expected to stay tight until spring 2026, with shortages and scalpers limiting access for many players. Kicking off a full new generation of Pokemon games when most fans can’t even buy the proper hardware would create backlash, so timing matters.

On top of that, the usual three-year cycle has already been broken. Gen 9 arrived in 2022, which should’ve set up Gen 10 for 2025, but instead we’re getting Legends: Z-A. This delay lines up with Pokemon’s 30th anniversary in 2026, making next year a fitting time for Gen 10's reveal (likely in November rather than the symbolic February window).

There’s also the issue of performance. Scarlet and Violet struggled badly on the original Switch, and if Gen 10 is anywhere near the same scale, it risks repeating those problems.

So, for now, all signs point to Gen 10 being a 2026 release, most likely in the usual holiday window, once the Switch 2's production stabilizes.

That wraps up everything on whether Pokemon Legends Z-A is Gen 10 or not. For more Pokémon-related content, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

