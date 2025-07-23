Pokemon Legends Z-A might have teased another Gen 1 Mega Evolution

The Pokemon Presents July 2025 gave us plenty of information regarding the upcoming title, Pokemon Legends Z-A, with its emphasis on a fresh Lumiose City and a narrative introducing new characters. One of the highly awaited features in the title is the return of Mega Evolution — a highly popular battle gimmick that has not received much attention in recent years.

While Mega Dragonite was indeed formally revealed during the Pokemon Presents stream — confirming new Mega Evolutions are on the way — a more low-key hint might have passed under viewers' radars.

Presents July 2025 might have hinted Mega Arbok's debut in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Corbeau seen wearing a Mega Stone in the Legends Z-A trailer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A new character, Corbeau, was introduced as the leader of a new group, the Rust Syndicate. In the presented battle sequence against the player, Corbeau is seen to have heavy visual associations of being a Poison-type trainer. The poisonous motifs logo of the organization behind Corbeau, his outfit with purple accents (colour that Poison-types are associated with), and more importantly, an Arbok is battling alongside him.

The most interesting note, however, is the Mega Stone attached to Corbeau's suit. This seemingly minor accessory may hold major significance. With Arbok's consistent appearance next to Corbeau in the trailer, it is safe to assume that Pokemon Legends Z-A, along with its list of new Mega Evolutions, is planning to introduce Mega Arbok.

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer breakdown

Speculations about the hinted Mega Arbok in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Corbeau and Arbok seen battling the player (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If true, this would be a monumental addition to the roster of Mega Evolutions, particularly for the fans of the classic 151 Pokemon. Whereas Arbok has been a pure Poison-type since its Gen 1 release, a Mega Evolution would potentially unlock daring new typings and design options.

Fans would love to see a dual Poison/Dragon typing, creating a more menacing fusion that combines the snake with aspects of a Dragon with the darker tone of the game. It could also thematically be safe to assume being a Poison/Ground or Poison/Dark-type. Alternatively, it could just stick with being a pure Poison-type but have its design overhauled.

Also read: What is Rogue Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

Weather Mega Arbok debut or not, the trailer has undoubtedly generated speculation and anticipation among fans, especially for new Megas. For now, all eyes are on October 16, 2025, when the game officially releases — and perhaps meet a Mega-Evolved Arbok along the way.

Also read: 5 things you might have missed from the Legends Z-A trailer (July 2025)

