Nintendo Direct September 2025 announced: Dates, timings, and what to expect

A brand-new Nintendo Direct has been scheduled for September 2025, as officially revealed by Nintendo. This time, it will be a full general showcase, featuring both first and third-party launches that are currently in the pipeline for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. This showcase is expected to have a runtime of 60 minutes, longer than the two recent Directs over the past few months.Now, without further ado, here are the details of Nintendo Direct September 2025. Nintendo Direct September 2025 date and timingsThe upcoming Nintendo Direct event airs on September 12, 2025, at 6 am PT, meaning fans can tune into the livestream at the following times based on their respective time zones:Pacific Time (PT): September 12, 2025, at 6 amMountain Time (MT): September 12, 2025, at 7 amCentral Time (CT): September 12, 2025, at 8 amEastern Time (ET): September 12, 2025, at 9 amBritish Standard Time (BST): September 12, 2025, at 2 pmCentral European Summer Time (CEST): September 12, 2025, at 3 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK): September 12, 2025, at 4 pmIndian Standard Time (IST): September 12, 2025, 6.30 pmChina Standard Time (CST): September 12, 2025, at 9 pmJapan Standard Time (JST): September 12, 2025, at 10 pmAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 12, 2025, at 11 pmNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST): September 13, 2025, at 1 amWhen it's time, fans can visit Nintendo's official YouTube channel to tune in to the showcase. Additionally, the Direct event will also be featured on the Nintendo Today! app, which fans can log into via a Nintendo account.What to expect from Nintendo Direct September 2025Fans can expect both new info on announced games as well as brand-new reveals (Image via Nintendo)Since this is a general Direct, fans should expect information on upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. We have yet to see what the company has in store for the remaining half of 2025, with several games without confirmed release dates. These include:Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2)Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition (Nintendo Switch 2)Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Nintendo Switch 2)We might also get a look at more games that are confirmed for a 2026 launch, such as 007 First Light for Nintendo Switch 2 (which already had an extensive gameplay demo at the recent State of Play showcase), or even Indiana Jones: The Great Circle.On the exclusives side, The Duskbloods, FromSoftware's upcoming multiplayer game for Nintendo Switch 2, could also reveal more gameplay footage. That's on top of games that are still under wraps and have not yet been revealed, considering Nintendo is most likely to have something prepped for the holiday season.Lastly, we might also get a glimpse of titles rumored for the new console, like Red Dead Redemption 2, or even the latest Resident Evil mainline games and remakes.