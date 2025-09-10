  • home icon
Nintendo Direct September 2025 announced: Dates, timings, and what to expect

By Siddharth Patil
Published Sep 10, 2025 17:51 GMT
Fans eagerly look forward to release dates for upcoming games which could be revealed at this new Nintendo Direct (Image via Square Enix)
Fans eagerly look forward to release dates for upcoming games which could be revealed at this new Nintendo Direct (Image via Square Enix)

A brand-new Nintendo Direct has been scheduled for September 2025, as officially revealed by Nintendo. This time, it will be a full general showcase, featuring both first and third-party launches that are currently in the pipeline for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. This showcase is expected to have a runtime of 60 minutes, longer than the two recent Directs over the past few months.

Now, without further ado, here are the details of Nintendo Direct September 2025.

Nintendo Direct September 2025 date and timings

The upcoming Nintendo Direct event airs on September 12, 2025, at 6 am PT, meaning fans can tune into the livestream at the following times based on their respective time zones:

  • Pacific Time (PT): September 12, 2025, at 6 am
  • Mountain Time (MT): September 12, 2025, at 7 am
  • Central Time (CT): September 12, 2025, at 8 am
  • Eastern Time (ET): September 12, 2025, at 9 am
  • British Standard Time (BST): September 12, 2025, at 2 pm
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): September 12, 2025, at 3 pm
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): September 12, 2025, at 4 pm
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): September 12, 2025, 6.30 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): September 12, 2025, at 9 pm
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): September 12, 2025, at 10 pm
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): September 12, 2025, at 11 pm
  • New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): September 13, 2025, at 1 am
When it's time, fans can visit Nintendo's official YouTube channel to tune in to the showcase. Additionally, the Direct event will also be featured on the Nintendo Today! app, which fans can log into via a Nintendo account.

What to expect from Nintendo Direct September 2025

Fans can expect both new info on announced games as well as brand-new reveals (Image via Nintendo)
Fans can expect both new info on announced games as well as brand-new reveals (Image via Nintendo)

Since this is a general Direct, fans should expect information on upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. We have yet to see what the company has in store for the remaining half of 2025, with several games without confirmed release dates. These include:

  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2)
  • Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition (Nintendo Switch 2)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Nintendo Switch 2)

We might also get a look at more games that are confirmed for a 2026 launch, such as 007 First Light for Nintendo Switch 2 (which already had an extensive gameplay demo at the recent State of Play showcase), or even Indiana Jones: The Great Circle.

On the exclusives side, The Duskbloods, FromSoftware's upcoming multiplayer game for Nintendo Switch 2, could also reveal more gameplay footage. That's on top of games that are still under wraps and have not yet been revealed, considering Nintendo is most likely to have something prepped for the holiday season.

Lastly, we might also get a glimpse of titles rumored for the new console, like Red Dead Redemption 2, or even the latest Resident Evil mainline games and remakes.

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Twitter icon

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

