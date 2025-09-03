5 things you might have missed from 007 First Light State of Play Gameplay Deep Dive

The 007 First Light gameplay was recently showcased in a State of Play Deep Dive by the official PlayStation channel. Fans of IO Interactive and the Hitman franchise will be in for a treat, as 007 First Light will present a new opportunity to take the helm of a legendary spy as he earns his signature number. That said, the State of Play Deep Dive livestream covered numerous gameplay features.

In this article, we look at five things you might have missed from the 007 First Light State of Play Deep Dive.

Five important details in the 007 First Light State of Play gameplay livestream

1) Bond has a certain charm about him

British spy James Bond is exceptionally talented at charming people. In 007 First Light, he can effectively weaponize this talent to get in or out of tough situations. As the State of Play Deep Dive showcased, Bond will also be able to bluff to achieve something during a mission.

Bond can use charm or bluff to deal with NPCs (Image via PlayStation / IO Interactive)

There are gameplay mechanics like an Instinct bar that come into play when Bond intends to charm or bluff his way through a situation. This bar opens up various possibilities and the path 007 intends to pursue.

2) Gift from Q to 007

In 007 First Light, James Bond will be able to use various gadgets developed by Q. These gadgets have been specifically made keeping Bond in mind, so he can stock up on resources that can be easily obtained across the map.

The Signature watch is a gift from Q (Image via PlayStation / IO Interactive)

Among the various gadgets is Bond's signature watch, which he can use to fire lasers, deploy smoke, throw darts, and hack gadgets. The intention behind this powerful signature gadget is to provide him the freedom to come up with creative solutions without having to risk his cover.

3) Bond will use the environment as necessary

During the 007 First Light State of Play livestream, James Bond was showcased using the environment to his advantage. From bashing in doors and stunning enemies, to shoving targets towards bookcases and cupboards, he will use every tool available at his disposal during a fistfight.

Bond using a pool ball to take down his targets (Image via PlayStation / IO Interactive)

Players will be able to interact with objects like balls on a pool table, chandeliers, wooden doorways, and so on. Since most situations will put Bond in an unfavourable fight, he will fight mean and dirty to ensure he comes out on top.

If the scenario heads south and enemies have a shoot-on-sight search command for Bond, he will gain the 'License to Kill.' As the name suggests, this expert marksman trained by the Royal Navy will be able to shoot down his foes once he gains the license.

4) Bond is sharp, with eyes and ears that can pick up tiny details

As revealed in the 007 First Light State of Play Deep Dive, Bond has sharp senses. These come in handy during missions, where he can not only get clues to complete his objective but also gain the opportunity to be creative with it.

Eavesdrop on conversations to acquire new opportunities (Image via PlayStation / IO Interactive)

Listening to NPC conversations, picking up chatter, and finding objects in the map to improvise are some ways in which 007 can make things interesting and open up new possibilities. Since one cannot go headfirst into a lion's den, it is a good spy's job to study his surroundings and create openings for himself.

5) Destruction can play a key role

When situations go south, James Bond is capable of keeping his head cool and dealing with his problems explosively if necessary. As showcased in the 007 First Light State of Play Deep Dive, he can blow up explosive barrels and take down environmental structures or even open up new pathways during a gunfight.

Explosions can be useful (Image via PlayStation | IO Interactive)

If things get heated, Bond can go in loud with his guns blazing, which is not a bad idea. He is a wily individual, and players will be rewarded for representing his style to the best of their abilities.

