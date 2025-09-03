Battlefield 6 vs. Delta Force: Could EA have the better mass warfare FPS?

With the release of Electronic Arts' large-scale warfare title just around the corner, one could be interested in a Battlefield 6 versus Delta Force comparison. The latter is TiMi Studio Group's take on this genre. While both games feature the same essence in their respective cores, there is a lot that differs between them. Some of these variations provide an edge to one title over the other.

In this article, we will take a look at a Battlefield 6 versus Delta Force comparison and figure out which among them is the better warfare shooter.

Disclaimer: This comparison is subjective and completely based on the two open betas of Battlefield 6. This doesn't represent the final comparison, as one of the games hasn't been released yet. We will update the article when we have more information regarding Battlefield 6.

Battlefield 6 versus Delta Force: Map design

Map design holds significance when taking warfare shooters into consideration. The ability to host 32v32 matches without players feeling claustrophobic requires good map design as well as creativity.

Battlefield 6 has only had two open betas, where most of its maps were not present. On the other hand, Delta Force, ever since its release, has been pumping out new maps steadily.

Battlefield 6 versus Delta Force map designs (Image via SK Gaming || EA || TiMi Studio Group)

If the map design and combat flow of the open beta maps are to be held as a standard for Battlefield 6, then Delta Force edges out due to a few major factors. The scale of maps, creativity in each map's design, and player pathways that facilitate unique combat flows make for a fun warfare experience.

Also read: Will Battlefield 6 feature Ray Tracing?

Battlefield 6 versus Delta Force: Operators and abilities

Warfare shooters are incomplete without classes. From the Assault uniques and Medics, to Recons and Engineers – these four horsemen are a significant pillar that supports warfare gameplay as its foundation.

While Battlefield 6 keeps classes as the only form of distinction among players, Delta Force dives a little deeper with unique operators for each class.

Operators from both games (Image via SK Gaming || EA || TiMi Studio Group)

This is similar to specialists present in Battlefield 2042. Although the additional operators and their unique set of abilities help keep gameplay from going stale, it can quickly become too cluttered for a 32v32 format.

This is why Battlefield 6 surpasses Delta Force in this particular comparison, since its old and reliable class-based distinction keeps gameplay limited to certain expectations.

Battlefield 6 versus Delta Force: Weapons distribution

Weapons distribution among the classes of a warfare shooter tends to attract a lot of attention. The most popular opinion is that certain weapon categories should be restricted to specific classes. This means sniper rifles to Recon classes, assault rifles to Assault units, close-range weapons to Medics, and heavy-duty weapons to Engineers.

Battlefield 6 versus Delta Force weapon restrictions (Image via SK Gaming || EA || TiMi Studio Group)

While Battlefield 6 intends to include both open and closed weapon game modes, Delta Force takes a unique approach that sets it apart in this regard. It gives players access to a limited selection of SMGs and ARs, on Recon class, with full access to sniper rifles. The Assault class has the complete AR inventory with no access to SMGs, LMGs, or snipers.

The same goes for Engineers who can equip all of the LMGs but only a limited selection of ARs and DMRs. Lastly, Supports can use shotguns and all SMGs, but only a limited number of ARs. These weapon distributions open up different playstyles for the classes without making them completely overpowered by limiting signature weapon types to their classes.

Also read: Delta Force Season 6 War Ablaze release date

Battlefield 6 versus Delta Force: Weapons and attachments tied to player progression

Player progression in warfare shooters allows users to level up and unlock their weapon attachments and modifications. Battlefield 6's open beta featured a maximum level of 20 for each weapon, with ample gear to unlock in each level.

Delta Force, on the other hand, takes the grind to a higher limit as weapons can reach levels as high as 70+ with a massive inventory of attachments.

Weapon attachments unlocked via player progression (Image via SK Gaming || EA || TiMi Studio Group)

Although having as many weapon attachments and modification options as Delta Force can be a good thing, it also introduces a layer of complexity and more time required to level up and create a weapon loadout. This is why Battlefield 6 takes the point here, thanks to its simple yet robust design that makes gunplay easier to get into without having to grind for a long time.

Battlefield 6 versus Delta Force: Overall gameplay and availability

In the Battlefield 6 versus Delta Force comparison, overall gameplay is where both of these games differ massively. While Battlefield takes a grittier and true-to-life approach, Delta Force goes the arcade-style route. Since the latter of these options is also available on mobile phones, the reasoning becomes clear on why lower environmental clutter is essential for optimization.

Battlefield 6 versus Delta Force visual fidelity (Image via SK Gaming || EA || TiMi Studio Group)

That said, if a true-to-life experience is what makes a warfare shooter stand out, Battlefield 6 is clearly the winner. Furthermore, it doesn't have a ranked mode, ensuring players stay focused in the moment instead of chasing kills or points. This sets it apart from Delta Force, which has ranked gameplay.

Hence, even though Battlefield 6 has room for improvement in many areas, the game's gritty nature, high degree of environmental destruction, and lack of a ranked mode help it knock out Delta Force to come out on top as the better warfare shooter.

This concludes our comparison between Battlefield 6 and Delta Force, two mass warfare shooters. Delta Force, being a free-to-play title, makes it easy for players to choose between one or the other, if not both. Before the official release of Battlefield 6 on October 10, 2025, players can give Delta Force a go and then form an opinion based on their personal taste.

