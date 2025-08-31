Another season comes to an end, as the official Delta Force Season 6 gets revealed in a post by the game's official X handle. As of this writing, no additional information regarding the new season has been revealed via any official posts. Regardless, the console player base that just got into the game after the Delta Force Xbox and PlayStation release is looking forward to whatever Team Jade has planned ahead.
This article will go over the Delta Force Season 6 War Ablaze release date and all the information we have so far.
Delta Force Season 6 is right around the corner
War Ablaze Release date
The newest season in TiMi Studio Group's free-to-play shooter, titled "War Ablaze," is scheduled to be released on September 23, 2025. Although the upcoming season is less than a month away, we don't have any information regarding the content we can expect.
2025 Roadmap
However, if we look back at the Delta Force 2025 Roadmap and check the fourth season, we can find that it lists the following:
- New Warfare maps
- New weapons and attachments
- New vehicles
- New gadgets
- New Operator
- New gameplay features
- Extension/update of selected existing maps
- Player mobility extension
- New Season Pass and cosmetic items
New operator announced
While content like new Season Passes and brand-new cosmetic bundles are expected from the game, it is generally the new maps, weapons, and operators that attract the most attention. As of now, the newest operator is revealed to be a Recon class unit, codenamed "Raptor".
Official X posts on the newest operator showcase the character wielding a marksman rifle and a gadget, shaped like a bird, which is seen flying beside the operator. While we wait for more official news on the upcoming season, it is safe to expect content that they featured in their 2025 Roadmap, as Team Jade has been determined to meet its targets.
