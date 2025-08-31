Delta Force will feature Keyboard and Mouse support for consoles, devs confirm

Delta Force console has been out for some time, and a few topics of discussion have garnered interest. One among them is Keyboard and Mouse support after console crossplay was announced. Before the release of the much-anticipated console version, Delta Force fans were already voicing their opinions for controller support on PC. So it is only fair that console users get some attention now that the version is out.This article will go over Keyboard and Mouse support for Delta Force consoles and when it can be expected to arrive.Delta Force will add MnK support for consolesHow KMB will be implementedIn a recent Q&amp;A with MP1st, the Game Director of Delta Force, &quot;Shadow&quot;, confirmed that KBM support is planned to be implemented on consoles, but there is a catch. He stated:&quot;A kind reminder: when using native KBM input, cross-play will be automatically enabled to ensure a fair competitive environment.&quot;This means console players who wish to use Keyboard and Mouse as their input devices will automatically be paired with PC players to maintain the game's competitive integrity. Regarding the security of the KBM implementation, the Game Director also stated:&quot;At the same time, our security team enforces a strict zero-tolerance policy against commonly used console adapters (such as XIM MATRIX, Cronus Zen, AIMZENIX, and similar devices) that simulate controllers to use a mouse without enabling cross-play, which will be punished.&quot;This is a step in the right direction, as console adapters like XIM and Cronus are notorious for breaking competitive integrity in multiplayer titles, notably in Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege X.Also read: DF consoles pre-order pack: All rewards and how to get themWhen can players expect KBM support for consoles?The Keyboard and Mouse support for consoles has no planned release date; however, it is one of the many features Team Jade is actively working on. Among the other features, controller movement, shooting, aim assist, and Gyro Controls are also planned for the console version. The last specific feature is expected to arrive sometime next year, while the rest are under development.For more news on Delta Force, follow Sportskeeda:DF x Arknights collaboration: Everything you need to knowDF Season 5 Break file size on PCDF Break Season Pass: All rewards, and is it worth buying?