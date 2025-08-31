  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Delta Force will feature Keyboard and Mouse support for consoles, devs confirm

Delta Force will feature Keyboard and Mouse support for consoles, devs confirm

By Sankalpa Das
Published Aug 31, 2025 11:31 GMT
Delta Force key art.
Taking a look at KBM support in Delta Force console (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Delta Force console has been out for some time, and a few topics of discussion have garnered interest. One among them is Keyboard and Mouse support after console crossplay was announced. Before the release of the much-anticipated console version, Delta Force fans were already voicing their opinions for controller support on PC. So it is only fair that console users get some attention now that the version is out.

Ad

This article will go over Keyboard and Mouse support for Delta Force consoles and when it can be expected to arrive.

Delta Force will add MnK support for consoles

How KMB will be implemented

In a recent Q&A with MP1st, the Game Director of Delta Force, "Shadow", confirmed that KBM support is planned to be implemented on consoles, but there is a catch. He stated:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

"A kind reminder: when using native KBM input, cross-play will be automatically enabled to ensure a fair competitive environment."
Ad

This means console players who wish to use Keyboard and Mouse as their input devices will automatically be paired with PC players to maintain the game's competitive integrity. Regarding the security of the KBM implementation, the Game Director also stated:

"At the same time, our security team enforces a strict zero-tolerance policy against commonly used console adapters (such as XIM MATRIX, Cronus Zen, AIMZENIX, and similar devices) that simulate controllers to use a mouse without enabling cross-play, which will be punished."
Ad

This is a step in the right direction, as console adapters like XIM and Cronus are notorious for breaking competitive integrity in multiplayer titles, notably in Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege X.

Also read: DF consoles pre-order pack: All rewards and how to get them

When can players expect KBM support for consoles?

The Keyboard and Mouse support for consoles has no planned release date; however, it is one of the many features Team Jade is actively working on. Among the other features, controller movement, shooting, aim assist, and Gyro Controls are also planned for the console version. The last specific feature is expected to arrive sometime next year, while the rest are under development.

Ad

For more news on Delta Force, follow Sportskeeda:

About the author
Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa Das

Twitter icon

Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.

Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.

In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications