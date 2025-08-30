Will Battlefield 6 feature Ray Tracing?

Among all the questions players have in mind for Battlefield 6 ahead of its release, a primary query is whether the latest EA title will have Ray Tracing. Although BF6 will feature over 600 different settings, Ray Tracing will not be available. This was confirmed by Christian Buhl, Studio Technical Director at Ripple Effect, one of the many teams responsible for the game.
This article will shed some light on the decision to avoid Ray Tracing in Battlefield 6 and the reasoning behind it.
Battlefield 6 intends to avoid Ray Tracing completely
Interview with Studio Technical Director
During the exclusive interview with Cade Onder from Comicbook.com, the Studio Technical Director at Ripple Effect, Christian Buhl, stated the following when asked whether Ray Tracing will be present in Battlefield 6:
"No, we are not going to have ray-tracing when the game launches and we don’t have any plans in the near future for it either."
When asked why Ray Tracing will not be implemented during release or future updates, Buhl answered:
"That was because we wanted to focus on performance. We wanted to make sure that all of our effort was focused on making the game as [optimized] as possible for the default settings and the default users."
Ray Tracing and its place in BF6
This decision gives fans an insight into the direction that the development of BF6 is headed. Optimization is a key factor, as the game is a multiplayer title after all. Even though a full-fledged global campaign will be included during release, the multiplayer aspect brings most players to the franchise.
Although Ray Tracing has its benefits and plays a crucial role in making environments look life-like, the performance drawbacks are far too serious to outweigh its aesthetic prowess. During the BF6 Open Beta, the game was well-received by players for its graphical fidelity, optimization, and overall gameplay.
Fans of the franchise can rest assured knowing that the game's development is in the right hands, which highly favours optimization. The studios behind BF6 are intentional with their decisions as they intend to make a mark after their last entry in the franchise failed to meet expectations.
