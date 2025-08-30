Battlefield Lead Producer confirms Portal customization and gadget options

In a recent X thread, Battlefield Lead Producer David Sirland confirmed gadget combinations that players are worried about after the newest session of BF Labs. This week’s BF Labs opened up the restrictions that were present during the open beta and granted access to newer gadgets and weapons to playtesters. Although such matters are not supposed to be discussed in public X posts, Sirland replied with confirmation regarding gadgets and their settings availability in Portal.

Ad

This article will shed some light on the information shared by the Battlefield Lead Producer regarding gadget combinations ahead of Battlefield 6 release.

Battlefield Lead Producer talks about gadget combinations

X post talking about the Engineer class gadgets

A recent X post by @ChelUs0 talks about Engineers in Battlefield 6 and their ability to carry two types of launchers that are specifically useful to kill vehicles on land and air. While one is an unguided RPG that can be shot straight toward tanks, the other can be used as an An