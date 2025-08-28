When is the next Battlefield 6 BF Labs test?

Following the massive success of the Battlefield 6 Open Beta on PC, the developers have announced another testing phase, but this one won't be open to all. The upcoming playtest, hosted under Battlefield Labs, will be available for a limited time only. The good news is that this time, alongside PC users, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers will also be able to take part if they are selected.For those wondering, the new Battlefield 6 BF Labs test begins on August 29, 2025, at 7 pm Eastern Time for NA players, and August 29, 2025, at 7 pm Central European Summer Time for EU players.On that note, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Battlefield Labs test.Everything you need to know about the next Battlefield 6 BF Labs testBF Labs is an invite-only playtesting program that has been hosted multiple times in the past few months. The test aims to collect feedback regarding upcoming features from a limited but experienced playerbase. The new session was announced in a private Battlefield Labs Discord server.Since the Battlefield 6 Open Beta was only available on Steam, it is safe to say that the new session might be aimed at testing the cross-platform gameplay, as both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users are invited this time.For those who don't know, the Battlefield 6 Open Beta broke the record for most concurrent players in a Steam beta test for any title. Considering this, fans' expectations are really high, and the developers are likely focused on perfecting the game before its final release on October 10, 2025. Thus, having a closed playtest across all platforms makes sense.This BF Labs session will only take place in the EU and NA servers, and both of them have specific timings:Europe: August 29, 2025, at 7 pm CESTNorth America: August 29, 2025, at 7 pm EDTUnlike the BF6 Open Beta, this session will be strictly limited to two hours, and not everyone can get in. To be eligible, one must fill out a form on the official website and then wait for a confirmation email from EA.That is everything you need to know about the next Battlefield 6 BF Labs test.Read more articles here:BF6 players will reportedly be able to customize the battle royale mapBF6 Gauntlet mode leaked: Likely to be free-to-play, set on the battle royale map, and moreBattlefield 2042 is 95% off on Steam ahead of BF6 release