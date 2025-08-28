When is the next Battlefield 6 BF Labs test?

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 28, 2025 19:51 GMT
Battlefield 6 closed playtest starts soon (Image via Electronic Arts)
Following the massive success of the Battlefield 6 Open Beta on PC, the developers have announced another testing phase, but this one won't be open to all. The upcoming playtest, hosted under Battlefield Labs, will be available for a limited time only. The good news is that this time, alongside PC users, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers will also be able to take part if they are selected.

For those wondering, the new Battlefield 6 BF Labs test begins on August 29, 2025, at 7 pm Eastern Time for NA players, and August 29, 2025, at 7 pm Central European Summer Time for EU players.

On that note, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Battlefield Labs test.

Everything you need to know about the next Battlefield 6 BF Labs test

BF Labs is an invite-only playtesting program that has been hosted multiple times in the past few months. The test aims to collect feedback regarding upcoming features from a limited but experienced playerbase. The new session was announced in a private Battlefield Labs Discord server.

also-read-trending Trending

Since the Battlefield 6 Open Beta was only available on Steam, it is safe to say that the new session might be aimed at testing the cross-platform gameplay, as both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users are invited this time.

For those who don't know, the Battlefield 6 Open Beta broke the record for most concurrent players in a Steam beta test for any title. Considering this, fans' expectations are really high, and the developers are likely focused on perfecting the game before its final release on October 10, 2025. Thus, having a closed playtest across all platforms makes sense.

This BF Labs session will only take place in the EU and NA servers, and both of them have specific timings:

  • Europe: August 29, 2025, at 7 pm CEST
  • North America: August 29, 2025, at 7 pm EDT

Unlike the BF6 Open Beta, this session will be strictly limited to two hours, and not everyone can get in. To be eligible, one must fill out a form on the official website and then wait for a confirmation email from EA.

That is everything you need to know about the next Battlefield 6 BF Labs test.

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
bell-icon Manage notifications