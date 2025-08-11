Battlefield 6 still has thousands of players after Open Beta ends

The Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 1 has just concluded, producing some astonishing results. The game broke the record for the most concurrent players for a beta on Steam - even though it has now ended, many gamers are still queuing up for the next beta, which starts on August 14, 2025. Some who were unaware of the schedule for the Open Beta Weekend 1 made memes about the title losing players in less than a week. However, this was because the servers were down.On that note, here’s everything we know about the Open Beta Weekend 1 and what's next.Can you access Battlefield 6 Open Beta right now?For those wondering whether they can play Battlefield 6 Open Beta right now, the answer is no, as the playtest is officially over. However, the good news is that a second Open Beta weekend is planned, and it will last longer than the first. Open Beta Weekend 2 starts on August 14, 2025, and concludes on August 17, 2025.Weekend 1 featured three maps. During the test, the game peaked at over 510,000 concurrent players on Steam, as well as 850,000+ live viewers on Twitch. Additionally, the game is currently in the top five best sellers on Steam globally, despite being in pre-order.Interestingly, numerous players are still on the title's loading screen. This is possibly because they are unaware of the schedule or are already in queue, since the game faced server issues due to an overwhelming number of gamers on the first day.Considering the hype, it's likely that Weekend 2 Open Beta might be even bigger. Unfortunately, there's still no announcement regarding a console beta playtest. Thus, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners will likely have to wait until the final release on October 10, 2025.That's all we know about the Battlefield 6 Open Beta. So far, it appears to have outperformed Call of Duty Black Ops 7 in terms of creating a buzz within the FPS community.Read more related articles here:Best controller settings for BF6 Open BetaBF6 players can't access the game as 250,000+ users queue within an hourBF6 Open Beta Twitch drops: How to still get early access, all rewards, and moreBF6 crashing on PC error: Possible fixes, reasonsWill BF6 be available on Xbox Game Pass?