  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Battlefield 6 still has thousands of players after Open Beta ends

Battlefield 6 still has thousands of players after Open Beta ends

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Aug 11, 2025 18:19 GMT
Battlefield 6 Open Beta was a huge success (Image via Electronic Arts)
Battlefield 6 Open Beta was a major success (Image via Electronic Arts)

The Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 1 has just concluded, producing some astonishing results. The game broke the record for the most concurrent players for a beta on Steam - even though it has now ended, many gamers are still queuing up for the next beta, which starts on August 14, 2025. Some who were unaware of the schedule for the Open Beta Weekend 1 made memes about the title losing players in less than a week. However, this was because the servers were down.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything we know about the Open Beta Weekend 1 and what's next.

Can you access Battlefield 6 Open Beta right now?

For those wondering whether they can play Battlefield 6 Open Beta right now, the answer is no, as the playtest is officially over. However, the good news is that a second Open Beta weekend is planned, and it will last longer than the first. Open Beta Weekend 2 starts on August 14, 2025, and concludes on August 17, 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Weekend 1 featured three maps. During the test, the game peaked at over 510,000 concurrent players on Steam, as well as 850,000+ live viewers on Twitch. Additionally, the game is currently in the top five best sellers on Steam globally, despite being in pre-order.

Interestingly, numerous players are still on the title's loading screen. This is possibly because they are unaware of the schedule or are already in queue, since the game faced server issues due to an overwhelming number of gamers on the first day.

Ad

Considering the hype, it's likely that Weekend 2 Open Beta might be even bigger. Unfortunately, there's still no announcement regarding a console beta playtest. Thus, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners will likely have to wait until the final release on October 10, 2025.

That's all we know about the Battlefield 6 Open Beta. So far, it appears to have outperformed Call of Duty Black Ops 7 in terms of creating a buzz within the FPS community.

Ad

Read more related articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications