  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Battlefield 6 players will reportedly be able to customize the battle royale map

Battlefield 6 players will reportedly be able to customize the battle royale map

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Aug 27, 2025 13:18 GMT
Battlefield 6 battle royale
Battlefield 6 new battle royale map details leaked (Image via EA)

Battlefield 6 players will reportedly be able to customize the battle royale map in the Portal Editor. According to leaked information from @temporyal, players will be able to use the battle royale map for their own creative modes. Needless to say, if this leak proves to be true, then the Battlefield 6 battle royale will offer more than a closing circle and the last man standing game type.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the latest leak regarding the Battlefield 6 battle royale being added to the Portal Editor.

Battlefield 6 battle royale will reportedly be part of the Portal Editor

According to the dataminer, players will be able to use six key points of interest from the battle royale map in the Portal mode and create their own custom experiences.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

For instance, if you want your own race track on your favorite map, you can do so in the Portal mode, but this time, it will not be limited to the multiplayer maps in the game. Here are the POIs that you'll be able to use from the battle royale in the Portal Editor:

  • Downtown
  • Marina
  • Golf Club
  • Tech Campus
  • Area 22B
  • Military Storage

When does the Battlefield 6 battle royale release?

The Battlefield 6 battle royale is likely to be released next year. According to several leaks, the mode will be free-to-play, but it won't launch with the game's official release on October 10. Reports suggest that it will release early next year, but things can definitely change as nothing is concrete, and we might get a surprise release as well.

Ad

Battlefield 6's Gauntlet mode might use the battle royale map as well

The Battlefield 6 battle royale map might also be used in another mode, which is the Gauntlet mode. The same leaks previously revealed that the new mode will use the same map, and there will be four missions per match. The mission types will vary each time. This mode will also be free-to-play if everything remains the same.

Ad

If all the leaks are true, then Battlefield 6 players will receive a massive free-to-play experience alongside the premium multiplayer and campaign experience. What do you think about Battlefield 6 so far? Let us know in the comments section.

Check out our other news and guides related to Battlefield 6:

About the author
Debabrata Naiya

Debabrata Naiya

Twitter icon

Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debabrata Naiya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications