Battlefield 6 players will reportedly be able to customize the battle royale map in the Portal Editor. According to leaked information from @temporyal, players will be able to use the battle royale map for their own creative modes. Needless to say, if this leak proves to be true, then the Battlefield 6 battle royale will offer more than a closing circle and the last man standing game type.Read on to learn more about the latest leak regarding the Battlefield 6 battle royale being added to the Portal Editor.Battlefield 6 battle royale will reportedly be part of the Portal EditorAccording to the dataminer, players will be able to use six key points of interest from the battle royale map in the Portal mode and create their own custom experiences.For instance, if you want your own race track on your favorite map, you can do so in the Portal mode, but this time, it will not be limited to the multiplayer maps in the game. Here are the POIs that you'll be able to use from the battle royale in the Portal Editor:DowntownMarinaGolf ClubTech CampusArea 22BMilitary StorageWhen does the Battlefield 6 battle royale release?The Battlefield 6 battle royale is likely to be released next year. According to several leaks, the mode will be free-to-play, but it won't launch with the game's official release on October 10. Reports suggest that it will release early next year, but things can definitely change as nothing is concrete, and we might get a surprise release as well.Battlefield 6's Gauntlet mode might use the battle royale map as wellThe Battlefield 6 battle royale map might also be used in another mode, which is the Gauntlet mode. The same leaks previously revealed that the new mode will use the same map, and there will be four missions per match. The mission types will vary each time. This mode will also be free-to-play if everything remains the same.If all the leaks are true, then Battlefield 6 players will receive a massive free-to-play experience alongside the premium multiplayer and campaign experience. What do you think about Battlefield 6 so far? Let us know in the comments section.