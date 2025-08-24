Battlefield 6 Gauntlet mode leaked: Likely to be free-to-play, set on the battle royale map, and more

Details of the Battlefield 6 Gauntlet mode have been leaked via datamining of the upcoming EA title, which recently grabbed the spotlight with its open beta. Reportedly set on a battle royale map that was also revealed in a leak, the Gauntlet mode will feature different rulesets with missions, point systems, and modifiers. This squad elimination mode is expected to arrive when Battlefield 6 launches later this year.

This article will cover the Battlefield 6 Gauntlet mode leaks by a reliable dataminer who goes by @temporyal on X.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.

Battlefield 6 Gauntlet mode leaks: How to play

As per leaks, the Gauntlet mode in Battlefield 6 will be a squad-elimination-type game mode where players must tackle four specific missions as a squad. During each mission, squads will be able to score points, and the one that scores the lowest will be eliminated. The first team to reach the target points will be declared the winners of the match.

temporyal @temporyal Summary of “Gauntlet,” a Squad Elimination mode in Battlefield 6: 🗺️ Uses the Battle Royale map 🎯 Four missions per match 🚩 Various mission types (CTF, etc.) ⚡ Modifiers like Sudden Elimination 🛠️ Custom settings via Portal 🆓 Likely free-to-play Additional details:

Field specs will reportedly increase in proportion to mission results for players. The leak also states that the Battlefield 6 Gauntlet mode might be customizable via Portal and will also be in a free-to-play format alongside the Battle Royale. This is certainly plausible, considering that the Gauntlet mode will also be set in the battle royale map of BF6, as per leaks.

Battlefield 6 Gauntlet mode leaks: Mission types

As per the dataminer, the following mission formats will be available in the Gauntlet mode:

Vendetta : Squads need to take out marked enemies in hostile squads or survive as a high-value target to earn points.

: Squads need to take out marked enemies in hostile squads or survive as a high-value target to earn points. Wreckage : Squads must pick up bombs and blow up M-COMs. Fuse will start as soon as bombs are picked up.

: Squads must pick up bombs and blow up M-COMs. Fuse will start as soon as bombs are picked up. Circuit : Squads need to acquire and hold down nodes (like in Chain Link). Controlled nodes will automatically spot hostiles.

: Squads need to acquire and hold down nodes (like in Chain Link). Controlled nodes will automatically spot hostiles. Contract : Squads must track down and eliminate enemy teams. This will be squad-deploy-only, and a wipe results in elimination.

: Squads must track down and eliminate enemy teams. This will be squad-deploy-only, and a wipe results in elimination. Heist : Squads must capture intel caches from the hostile HQ. Carriers will always be marked for enemies.

: Squads must capture intel caches from the hostile HQ. Carriers will always be marked for enemies. Extraction : Squads must retrieve data drives and deliver them to drones for extraction. These drones can be rigged as traps to ambush targets.

: Squads must retrieve data drives and deliver them to drones for extraction. These drones can be rigged as traps to ambush targets. Deadlock : Squads must secure and hold specific zones or split up and capture multiple zones.

: Squads must secure and hold specific zones or split up and capture multiple zones. Decryption: Squads must secure and decrypt beacons. Sprinting will pause the decryption process.

A screenshot from the Battlefield 6 Open Beta (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Modifiers in Battlefield 6 Gauntlet mode

As per the leaker, this mode's missions will be selected arbitrarily and placed at randomized locations throughout the BR map of BF6. There will also be modifiers in this game mode, and players will be able to check if a mission carries point modifiers to give them bonus amounts.

Sudden Elimination is one such modifier, where you will be eliminated if your squad gets wiped. Another one, called Point Multiplier, can double your points earned during the last minute of the mission.

