Battlefield 2042 is 95% off on Steam ahead of BF6 release

By Prit Chauhan
Published Aug 21, 2025 07:27 GMT
Battlefield 2042 is currently available at an 85%-95% discount on Steam as of August 21, 2025. It appears DICE and EA are ramping up their efforts to prepare for the release of Battlefield 6, set to be out on October 10, 2025. The Road To Battlefield 6 event has also been introduced as part of a new update in the previous BF title released in 2021.

The massive discounts are expected to encourage fans to download Battlefield 2042 and play the brand-new event promoting BF6. Here's all there is to know.

Battlefield 2042 available at a massive discount on Steam

Battlefield 2042's Standard Edition is currently available at a 95% discount, which brings the price down to $2.99. Meanwhile, the game's Elite Edition is available at an 85% discount, meaning it will cost you approximately $13 to purchase on Steam.

This offer will continue until September 2, 2025. Roughly a month after the offer ends, Battlefield 6 will be released on October 10, 2025. Battlefield 2042 has also received an update introducing a new map, several weapons, and fresh cosmetics to the game.

This is one of the biggest updates in the game's history and also what many consider the last one. Furthermore, the new patch #9.2.0 introduced the Road to Battlefield 6 in-game event. Apart from exciting new cosmetics, the event features a new Battlepass, which has a staggering 60 free tiers for players to unlock.

Here are some rewards you can get by unlocking the said tiers in the pass:

  • Over 50 new rewards inspired by Battlefield 1, Battlefield V, Battlefield Bad Company 2, Battlefield 3, and Battlefield 4.
  • Multiple items through individual Tiers.
  • 30 exclusive rewards for Battlefield 6 spread across 6 Tiers that will be available at launch.
  • Earn these exclusive Battlefield 6 rewards at Tier 8, 19, 30, 40, 49, and 60 of the Free Battlepass.
The new event promotes the upcoming title, and the discount aims to invite players to download and play the game. This should help both titles get some engagement before the big release day, benefiting them in terms of player count.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
