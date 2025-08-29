Battlefield 6 Portal gameplay leaked

By Sankalpa Das
Published Aug 29, 2025 17:01 GMT
Battlefield 6 Mirak Valley key art.
Battlefield 6 Portal will enable players to showcase their creativity (Image via EA)

In a recent leak posted on X, a new Battlefield 6 Portal gameplay footage is showcased. Although the post is made by @TheBFWire, a news source for all things Battlefield, the video originally comes from a Bilibili user, where the player takes us through some BF Labs Alpha testing footage. Since Battlefield 6 is just a few weeks away from release, leaks about its game modes, like Battle Royale and Portal, are getting a lot of attention.

This article will go over the leaked Battlefield 6 Portal gameplay and what it means for players.

Note: This article is based on leaks, so take all the information with a grain of salt.

Battlefield 6 Portal gameplay from BF Labs Alpha testing

What is Portal?

The leaked gameplay footage is just shy of six minutes, but it gives us a good look at what players can accomplish in this game mode. Portal became popular as a community-led game mode as it handed fans all the required tools and enabled them to create their own customizable experiences.

These experiences can be built from scratch using assets from older titles in the franchise that date all the way back to Bad Company 2 and BF1942. Players can use various assets, like environmental objects, to create their own maps or edit vehicular and weapon settings that bring out completely new game modes.

The BF6 Portal leaked gameplay footage

The Bilibili clip showcases the user climbing up stars and running over containers that are placed in a manner that aims to take gamers to the top of a structure. One of the intentions behind such creations is to incorporate the feeling of parkour as you make your way to the objective.

Battlefield 6 Portal will favour all unique ventures (Image via EA)
Battlefield 6 Portal will favour all unique ventures (Image via EA)

The leaked clip suggests that assets can be customized and placed with three-dimensional editing capabilities. This can help players create a challenging experience by building unique environments with the present game files. The leak also showcases that multiple players can participate in Portal game modes. This means you can invite a group of friends to try out a new map, game mode, challenge, or battleground that you have created.

This concludes our coverage of the leaked Battlefield 6 Portal gameplay, where creativity is the key. If it is goofy enough to be a concept in your mind, chances are you can probably create it in Portal.

Sankalpa Das

Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.

Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.

In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime.

