Battlefield 6 Portal gameplay leaked

In a recent leak posted on X, a new Battlefield 6 Portal gameplay footage is showcased. Although the post is made by @TheBFWire, a news source for all things Battlefield, the video originally comes from a Bilibili user, where the player takes us through some BF Labs Alpha testing footage. Since Battlefield 6 is just a few weeks away from release, leaks about its game modes, like Battle Royale and Portal, are getting a lot of attention.This article will go over the leaked Battlefield 6 Portal gameplay and what it means for players.Note: This article is based on leaks, so take all the information with a grain of salt.Battlefield 6 Portal gameplay from BF Labs Alpha testingWhat is Portal?The leaked gameplay footage is just shy of six minutes, but it gives us a good look at what players can accomplish in this game mode. Portal became popular as a community-led game mode as it handed fans all the required tools and enabled them to create their own customizable experiences.These experiences can be built from scratch using assets from older titles in the franchise that date all the way back to Bad Company 2 and BF1942. Players can use various assets, like environmental objects, to create their own maps or edit vehicular and weapon settings that bring out completely new game modes.Also read: Battlefield 6 Gauntlet mode leaked: Likely to be free-to-play, set on the battle royale map, and moreThe BF6 Portal leaked gameplay footageThe Bilibili clip showcases the user climbing up stars and running over containers that are placed in a manner that aims to take gamers to the top of a structure. One of the intentions behind such creations is to incorporate the feeling of parkour as you make your way to the objective.Battlefield 6 Portal will favour all unique ventures (Image via EA)The leaked clip suggests that assets can be customized and placed with three-dimensional editing capabilities. This can help players create a challenging experience by building unique environments with the present game files. The leak also showcases that multiple players can participate in Portal game modes. This means you can invite a group of friends to try out a new map, game mode, challenge, or battleground that you have created.