Battlefield 6 official PC trailer shows new Portal, 4K graphics, 600+ customization options, and more

The Battlefield 6 official PC trailer was released on August 28, 2025. It gave players a glimpse of what they can expect from the game's PC version, which will be released on October 10, 2025. The short trailer showcased extensive footage of unfiltered destruction while highlighting key features such as support for ultrawide monitors, uncapped frame rate, and more.

This article will go over all the major features highlighted in the Battlefield 6 official PC trailer and explain how the new and improved Portal will work.

Battlefield 6 official PC trailer: Key features shown

A still from Battlefield 6 (Image via EA)

The Battlefield 6 official PC trailer highlighted several important features that are expected to help elevate gamers' experience while playing the title on PC. Things such as the frame rate being uncapped, hardware feature support, and more will work to ensure a smooth and powerful BF6 experience. The game will also be available on Steam from day one. Here are all the features highlighted in the trailer.

600+ customization options

The upcoming title will feature a massive suite of customizable options and settings, as shown in the Battlefield 6 official PC trailer. Players will be able to adjust camera settings and HDR, and also tweak the HUD. They will even be able to use different modes such as "Streamer" and "Incognito" while playing the game.

There will be a comprehensive menu for adjusting graphical and visual settings to help run the game smoothly based on the PC's specs.

Ultrawide monitor support and graphics

The title will support ultrawide monitors (21:9) as well as "super ultrawide monitors" (32:9), meaning higher resolutions will be fully supported for players who desire an immersive experience with the game.

4K graphics and uncapped framerates will be available to provide gamers with a fluid visual experience. They can always adjust the visual settings if and when needed, as shown in the Battlefield 6 official PC trailer.

Anti-cheat and hardware

PC specs and requirements (Image via EA)

The game uses Javelin, which is a kernel-level anti-cheat. It provides strong security measures, keeping cheats out, but also requires Secure Boot to be enabled on a PC.

The Battlefield 6 official PC trailer also highlighted the game's support for high-tech features such as AMD FSR, Intel XeSS, DLSS 4, DLAA, NVIDIA Reflex, and much more, meaning gamers will be able to take full advantage of their respective GPUs.

Portal

Create unique game modes in Portal (Image via EA)

The Portal will allow gamers to customize their Battlefield 6 experience. It's a massive sandbox where players can create a completely new and unique game mode, use NPC scripting, move and duplicate objects, and much more.

The Portal allows players to edit the map or geographical regions, as well as AI-driven NPCs. Moreover, gamers can even customize the UI to their liking. These experiences were briefly showcased in the Battlefield 6 official PC trailer.

The Portal is essentially a way for gamers to experience the game in their own unique ways. They will also be able to earn XP, which will be streamlined for full progression by playing Verified Community Experiences, i.e, the unique BF6 modes created via Portal.

Server browser

BF6 server browser (Image via EA)

Finally, the Battlefield 6 official PC trailer also showcased the server browser. The feature has been a long-standing fan favorite in previous titles, as it allows players to select their desired maps, modes, and more before they jump into the game.

In BF6, the server browser has been combined with Portal and can be found within it. After clicking on Portal from the main menu, players can switch to the "Servers" tab to find the plethora of servers and Verified Community Experiences awaiting them. It seemingly is an easy and organized way to find one's favorite game modes as well as maps to play on.

Players will also be able to make their own servers for added control over their in-game environment.

