Battlefield 6 new community update adds Portal, Server Browser, combined arms combat, and more in Battlefield Labs

EA is bringing back Battlefield Labs Testing to improve and refine the gameplay experience following the conclusion of the Open Beta earlier this month. Players can once again participate in Battlefield gameplay before the official launch on October 10, 2025, to identify and address any issues. However, the date of conducting the test has not been disclosed, although players can expect it very soon.

This article highlights all the new updates of Battlefield 6, including the reintroduction of Labs Testing.

Battlefield Labs resumes introducing Portal, Server Browser, and more

Following the release of the Battlefield 6 trailer, the community announced news of several redefined changes and additions to the game, including the rollout of Labs.

Battlefield @Battlefield Battlefield 6 delivers the ultimate PC experience: 🔳 4K &amp; uncapped FPS 🖼️ Ultrawide support ⚙️ 600+ customizations 🛡️ Javelin Anti-Cheat ⚡ NVIDIA DLSS/Intel XeSS/AMD FSR ➕ More #Battlefield6 hits PC, Oct 10.

These labs will test new modes and maps, including Operation First Storm, and consider various changes to finalize the title's balance and features. The trailer also showcases several features, including 4K Uncapped Framerates and Ultrawide support, which the title will support.

Battlefield Labs introduces Portal and Server Browser

The Battlefield 6 community recently shared a picture of the upcoming Portal mode, which allows players to modify maps and create new modes, factions, weapons, and vehicles from different eras.

Interestingly, these lab tests will also include Portal, scrutinizing how it works in practice, and will mostly focus on improving accessibility and UI clarity.

Portal is now included in the Battlefield Labs testing, ensuring its UI clarity (Image via EA)

Meanwhile, it has been officially confirmed that the Server Browser will be intentionally limited, allowing the developers to focus more on its stability and core usability. The Labs play session will solely focus on server hosting, where the devs will check the ease of creating player-owned servers using predefined shortcodes, modifying descriptions, and selecting tags.

Battlefield Labs Testing includes gameplay mechanics

The developers are also working on various gameplay mechanics, including movement, destruction, and gunfights, while ensuring server stability before the title's launch. During the Open Beta, feedback regarding issues related to different-sized environments was received, which Battlefield Labs aims to optimize before the launch.

Battlefield Labs testing will include new maps and modes (Image via EA)

The key areas of improvement within the Battlefield Lab will include weapons, large-scale vehicular fights, and gadget stability. Additionally, BF Labs will inspect two new maps - Operation Firestorm and Mirak Valley - that are especially designed for combined arms combat and vehicle fights.

This testing phase will try out the gameplay balance in these two new locations, while comparing it to previously tested maps. That said, players who are already a part of the test will automatically be included in the test, while new gamers can join by visiting Battlefield Labs.

