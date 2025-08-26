Road to Battlefield 6 week 2 event: All missions explained

By Sankalpa Das
Published Aug 26, 2025 07:17 GMT
Battlefield 2042 key art.
Road to Battlefield 6 is here with another set of challenges for BF2042 (Image via EA)

The second week of the Road to Battlefield 6 battlepass is here, and it brings exciting new missions for players. Distributed across three tiers, these challenges offer rewards from older BF titles alongside cosmetics that players will acquire in Battlefield 6. Since the Open Beta weekends of BF6 were a huge success, EA's latest update for BF2042 presents new opportunities for players to earn rewards for the highly anticipated upcoming title.

This article will shed more light on the Road to Battlefield 6 week 2 event and all of its missions.

Road to Battlefield 6 week 2: All week 2 missions

This week, there are nine individual missions and one weekly bonus mission in the Road to Battlefield 6 battlepass. To complete them, gamers will have to consistently complete the objectives and challenges that are mentioned below.

Taking a look at week 2 of Road to BF6 battlepass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)
Taking a look at week 2 of Road to BF6 battlepass (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Here are all the Tier 1 missions for Road to Battlefield 6 week 2:

  • Play 1 round in Iwo Jima.
  • Kill a total of 3 enemies.
  • Restore a total of 200 health to teammates.

Here is a list of all the Tier 2 missions for Road to Battlefield 6 week 2:

  • 50 Enemies or Vehicles must be Spotted (Double Mission Progression).
  • Capture or Neutralize 10 objectives.
  • Spawns on Squadmates or have your Squadmates spawn on You for a total of 15 times.

Finally, these are the Tier 3 missions for week 2:

  • Get 10 kills with Tactical Weapons / Kills with R10 Ghostmaker (Double Mission Progression).
  • Get a total of 20 Headshot or melee kills.
  • Earn a total of 50 Ribbons.
Over the course of nine weeks, players can access the free BF2042 battlepass to earn exciting cosmetic rewards ahead of EA's latest entry in the Battlefield franchise. Tier 2 will unlock after players complete two Tier 1 missions. To unlock Tier 3, players must complete four missions from Tier 1 and Tier 2 for Road to BF6 week 2.

There is a weekly bonus mission that requires players to win one round in the Breakthrough game mode. This bonus mission unlocks when players complete five missions from Tiers 1, 2, and 3 for week 2 of BF6. Do note that this bonus mission will expire in a week's time.

