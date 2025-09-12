Pokemon Legends Z-A DLC announced, with Mega X and Y for beloved Gen I

Pokemon Legends Z-A, the franchise's next main series game, revealed its expanded downloadable content during the latest Nintendo Direct showcase. The title, scheduled to be released on October 16, 2025, has been maintaining the hype by revealing in-game contents gradually, and this DLC announcement was no less.

Pokemon Legends Z-A DLC revealed, titled Mega Dimension

The Pokemon Legends Z-A DLC: Mega Dimension (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

The Legends Z-A DLC, officially titled Mega Dimension, brings back one of the most iconic battle gimmicks from previous generations: Mega Evolution. The developers have officially claimed that Hoopa will seemingly play a major role in this extended story.

Fans have a long list of Megas that they want to see, and the upcoming title has been delivering a new set. This time, the spotlight shines on none other than Raichu, who will receive not one, but two Mega forms.

Also read: Legends Z-A demo breakdown: Rogue Mega Evolution, battle mechanics, and more

Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension introduces Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y

Mega Raichu X (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Raichu, the Electric-type mascot’s final form, splits into a branched Mega evolution. Mega Raichu X radiates a physical attacker role, while Mega Raichu Y seems to incline more on the special attacking side.

Irrespective, with this reveal, Raichu officially becomes the third Pokemon in the series to receive two distinct Mega Evolutions.

Nintendo has also confirmed that Mega X and Mega Y options will extend beyond Raichu. While the details remain limited, this move signals a strong blend of nostalgia with modern gameplay and hardware.

Also read: Mega Hawlucha confirmed for Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension: Preorder details

Mega Raichu Y (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Preorders for Mega Dimension are already live on the Nintendo eShop. Those who secure their copy early will also gain access to exclusive character’s outfits, Holo-X and Holo-Y, set to release on October 16, 2025. The pre-order purchase will also include a Luxurious Poke Ball Set providing a variety of Poke Balls.

Additonally, more story-driven content will be included, though no confirmed release dates have been provided yet.

Just like the main game, Legends Z-A Mega Dimension will also be playable on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

Also read: What is Nintendo's latest US patent and why is it ruffling feathers?

