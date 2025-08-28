"Rey Mysterio vs. Batista": Pokemon fans on Legends Z-A Mega Evolution reveal

The latest Mega Evolution reveal for Pokemon Legends Z-A has fans relating it to a popular WWE matchup between two icons. Hawlucha, the Wrestling Pokemon from the Kalos region, is the third new Mega Evolution confirmed in Legends Z-A, and the Pokemon developers revealed this in a rather unique YouTube cinematic with a full-fledged wrestling match between Machamp and Hawlucha.

After taking a beating from Machamp and on the brink of losing consciousness, Hawlucha Mega Evolved and won the match. A comeback story similar to professional WWE matches, the reference was not too "farfetch'd."

Hawlucha's appearance and design resemble those of a Lucha Libre fighter, wearing the same Luchador-like mask on his head. This, once again, is very similar to WWE's very own Lucha fighter, Rey Mysterio.

Owing to the sheer size difference between Mega Hawlucha and Machamp, one user, @ParanormalArson, related it to the iconic match-ups between Rey Mysterio and Batista, and commented:

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

"This Rey Mysterio vs. Batista match is hype!"

Comparing Rey Mysterio to Mega Hawlucha is, in fact, very easy to imagine – both have a short stature and prefer to rely on their acrobatic skills rather than brute strength. However, the more iconic resemblance comes from the Luchador-like mask that both the WWE icon and the Pokemon have in common.

This was also noted by @GioBeyPerseus, who typed their comment in capital letters, showing excitement:

Fans have already related Mega Hawlucha to Rey Mysterio from WWE (Image via YouTube)

Mega Hawlucha in Pokemon Legends Z-A features a new mask, this time adorned in black and gold. Interestingly, in several matches in 2009, including ones against Batista, Rey Mysterio also wore a mask that had gold and black colors.

Mega Hawlucha and Rey Mysterio (Image via TPC || WWE)

Both Batista and Rey Mysterio are very popular names in the WWE and the entertainment wrestling industry. As such, Pokemon fans who are not very accustomed to the sport, like @mberka12, also understood the reference easily:

Fans who are not very accustomed to WWE also understood this reference (Image via YouTube)

Batista and Machamp also share a lot of their physical features, apart from the two extra arms on the Pokemon, obviously. In his prime, Batista was extremely buff with a broad upper body and an aggressive style. He was several steps ahead of Rey Mysterio in terms of raw physical prowess, similar to how Machamp has been shown in this Legends Z-A trailer.

Rey Mysterio's matches in WWE had a typical style where the icon would generally win impossible scenarios, executing an expert comeback. As mentioned previously, in this Pokemon Legends Z-A reveal, Mega Hawlucha powered up and defeated Machamp after having seemingly lost. It's almost as if Rey Mysterio himself got a Mega Evolution, as noted by @melocaratl, who commented:

"It's Mega Rey Mysterio!"

Whether the WWE relation was purely coincidental or an homage to the actual mask, Pokemon fans clearly got the reference.

Is Mega Hawlucha confirmed in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

Mega Hawlucha is confirmed to appear in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via TPC)

Mega Hawlucha is the third new Mega Evolution that is confirmed to appear in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Interestingly, Hawlucha is the second Pokemon from the Kalos region to receive a Mega Evolution. Gen VI featured Pokemon X and Y, which is where the Mega Evolution gimmick was first introduced.

That said, the Mega Evolutions introduced focused on Pokemon from earlier generations. Diance, the Mythical in Gen VI, was the only debut from the Kalos region that received its own Mega. It seems that the Kalos Pokemon are finally rising to the limelight once again, after years of remaining in the shadows.

