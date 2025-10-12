Pokemon Legends Z-A release countdown: Global release times

Pokemon Legends Z-A is just days away from launching worldwide, and it's the next big thing to look forward to from the franchise. Players are preparing to return to the Kalos region, ready to explore its reimagined world and rediscover the thrill of Mega Evolution.
Releasing on October 16, 2025, the global release time will vary depending on your location. If you want to jump in the second the game is live, here’s everything you need to know about when it goes live in your area.
Pokemon Legends Z-A: Global release times
Pokemon Legends Z-A will be available at 12 am local time in every region on October 16, 2025. This means, the exact moment you can play depends on your country and time zone. Here's a release time breakdown across the globe:
Pokemon Legends Z-A US release countdown (Eastern Time)
If you are based in the US, the official release for Pokemon Legends Z-A happens at 12 am ET on October 16, 2025, which translates to 9 pm PT and 11 pm CT on October 15 for players on the West and Central coasts.
Pokemon Legends Z-A Price and release details
The upcoming title, priced at US $59.99 for Nintendo Switch and $69.99 on Switch 2, launches simultaneously across the globe on October 16, 2025. While there is no early-access period, players can technically start earlier by switching their account region, since the game unlocks at midnight local time in each country.
Those who have not upgraded to the new Switch 2 can still purchase the Switch version now and later buy the $9.99 Switch 2 Upgrade Pack, providing a smooth transition to the newer console without losing progress.
Additionally, the Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC is already available for purchase (US $29.99). This expansion introduces two new Mega Evolutions for Raichu and will include extra story content post-launch. Early buyers will immediately receive bonus costume items ahead of the main content rollout.
Pokemon Legends Z-A: Pre-load and storage requirements
If you have pre-ordered digitally, you can pre-load the game right now from the Nintendo eShop, including its day-one update. Make sure you have 4.1 GB of free space on your Switch, or 7.7 GB on the Switch 2. Pre-loading ensures you can jump straight into the adventure as soon as the clock strikes midnight.
