  • Latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks showcase more mega evolutions

Latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks showcase more mega evolutions

By Aashish Victor
Modified Oct 03, 2025 08:41 GMT
Latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks showcase more mega evolutions
New Megas leaked for Latest Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon fanbase stays excited as leaks for Pokemon Legends Z-A keep surfacing online. With constant gameplay reveals, the franchise is maintaining the anticipation for the upcoming title, until its official release on October 16, 2025.

Mega Evolutions, a fan favourite battle gimmick first introduced in Generation VI, is the major comeback in this game, with more than five new designs officially revealed and recent leaks hint at some more surprising additions to the roster.

While The Pokemon Company has yet to officially confirm more designs, recent leaks from @CentroLeaks about some unrevealed Megas have gained significant traction across X.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Feraligatr may receive Mega Evolution, according to Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks

According to the latest leaks from @CentroLeaks, Mega Feraligatr will be in Pokemon Legends Z-A’s line-up. We already know that Totodile will be the official Water-type starter of this game, making this rumor potentially viable.

The leaked image shows the Johto starter in an imposing new form, featuring a distinct red face with bigger jaws (similar to Druddigon) that open wider for more devastating bite attacks, giving it a more feral appearance.

With no Mega Form or Regional Variant, fans of this Water-type alligator are thrilled at the possibility of it finally receiving some love since its official debut.

Additionally, @CentroLeaks in the comment section has stated that Mega Feraligatr could potentially be a Water/Dragon, sharing the typing with some franchise’s giants like Palkia and Walking Wake.

Also read: Latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks show character select screen

Latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks: Mega Dragalge may join the roster

Another reveal by @CentroLeaks making waves is Mega Dragalge. Known for its eerie, kelp-like design, Dragalge’s rumored Mega form looks even more menacing, with exaggerated features that give it an almost alien, deep-sea aesthetic.

If true, with potential stat boosts and a unique ability, this leaked Mega Evolution would not only enhance Dragalge's distinct Poison/Dragon typing but also increase its viability in combat.

Also read: How to preorder Pokemon Legends Z-A

With the release date drawing closer, the excitement surrounding Pokemon Legends Z-A continues to grow. Whether these leaks prove to be accurate or simply fan-made concepts, one thing is clear: the community is more than ready to welcome back Mega Evolutions.

Also read: Why are people upset with Legends Z-A after recent Nintendo Direct?

Check out our other articles on Legends Z-A:

