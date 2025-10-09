Pokemon Legends Z-A file size explored

With the upcoming release of Pokemon Legends Z-A around the corner, players are gradually introduced to all the details of the game - including how much space it will take up on their systems. As the next flagship entry in the Pokemon series, the game is set to deliver an interesting world, better graphics, and fresher gameplay, particularly on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Players can better prepare their consoles and understand the technical differences between the two versions better by knowing the file size. In this article, we can look into the storage requirements of the upcoming game, additional release information, and what players can expect.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Nintendo eShop file sizes

Pokemon Legends Z-A will be available in both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 consoles (Image via The Pokemon Company)

According to official Nintendo eShop listings, Pokemon Legends Z-A requires 4.1 GB of storage on the original Nintendo Switch and 7.7 GB on the Nintendo Switch 2. The major differences between the two come down to improved graphical fidelity, increased number of FPS and higher resolution textures in the second generation consoles.

Pokemon Legends Z-A release date and preload information

Both versions of Pokemon Legends Z-A versions will be released on October 16, 2025. Those who pre-ordered digitally will get access to preloads starting on October 8, 2025, so they can download the game beforehand and straight into the action when it officially launches. This preload confirmed the exact file sizes for both platforms, ensuring fans could manage their storage ahead of time.

Why the Pokemon Legends Z-A Switch 2 version is larger?

Nintendo Switch 2 version will offer better visuals of the upcoming Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Nintendo Switch 2 benefits from upgraded hardware, with more detailed and higher resolution visuals, improved lighting, and a noticeably smoother frame rate. All of these changes obviously require more storage space, which is why the jump from 4.1 GB to 7.7 GB is necessary. More detailed environments, sharper textures, and generally a more refined appearance are what players can look forward to with the new console.

