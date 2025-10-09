  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon Legends Z-A Day 1 Patch file size and details

Pokemon Legends Z-A Day 1 Patch file size and details

By Aashish Victor
Modified Oct 09, 2025 20:56 GMT
Pokemon Legends Z-A Day 1 Patch file size and details
Pokemon Legends Z-A Day 1 Patch revealed (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the release of Pokemon Legends Z-A soon to be released, additional technical information regarding the game is starting to surface. With the hype around the next big Pokemon game growing, players are looking at the contrasts between the Nintendo Switch and the new Switch 2 offerings. The latest information revealed the file size of the game, patch requirements, and what users will see come launch time.

Ad

Day 1 Pokemon Legends Z-A patch details for Switch 2 players

sk promotional banner
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon Legends Z-A will reportedly take up 4.1 GB of space on the original Nintendo Switch. However, the Switch 2 Edition nearly doubles that, clocking in at 7.7 GB. This jump in size is believed to be due to the console’s more powerful graphics, supporting higher resolution textures and better visual detail.

Recent announcements show that the Switch 2 version will also require a 3.6 GB day-one patch. This update reportedly includes upgraded textures and additional assets specifically designed for Switch 2 hardware. Coupled with the initial installation, players may be in for a total download size of well over 10GB on Nintendo's next-generation console.

Ad

Also read: Latest Legends Z-A leaks showcase more mega evolutions

Will Pokemon Legends Z-A physical copies include the Day 1 patch?

Currently, it is not certain if this patch will be pre-installed on the physical cartridge or not or if all players will have to download it separately. Nintendo is yet to announce whether digital pre-orders will include the patch automatically or if it will be released post-launch.

Ad

Also read: Latest Legends Z-A leaks show character select screen

Potential differences between the two Pokemon Legends Z-A versions

Players wonder about the gap difference between the Legends Z-A console versions (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Players wonder about the gap difference between the Legends Z-A console versions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The gap in file sizes between the two systems has left fans wondering. Some are speculating that Switch 2 owners may get a more visually advanced version of the game, while standard Switch players could get a significantly pared-down experience.

Ad

Considering the varied reactions to previous controversies involving Pokemon Legends Z-A, including announcing paid DLC weeks before the base game's release and locking Mega Evolution content, this latest find adds another twist to the debate. With the launch date rapidly approaching, players will soon be able to judge for themselves how varied the two versions are.

Also read: Why are people upset with Legends Z-A after recent Nintendo Direct?

If you are interested in other topics related to the franchise, check out these articles:

About the author
Aashish Victor

Aashish Victor

Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.

A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.

Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Aashish Victor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications