Latest Pokemon Legends Z-A datamine hints at new Mega Evolutions, including Zeraora

The Pokemon community is presented with a new datamine for Pokemon Legends Z-A hinting that the roster of Mega Evolutions in the title will be a huge and versatile list. According to the surfaced information, certain Mythical Pokemon might be receiving brand-new Mega forms in the upcoming title.The information comes from familiar dataminer @Kaphotics, also known as Kurt in the community.Note: This article is based on datamines, and readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.Popular Mythical Pokemon may receive Mega forms in Legends Z-A, according to datamineKurt has data-mined two new potential Megas and Mega Zeraora byu/Aether13 inPokeLeaksThe datamine by Kurt reportedly uncovered in-game items resembling Mega Stones that are specifically linked to Zeraora, Heatran, and Darkrai. If true, this suggests that these three powerful Pokemon will each gain access to new Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A, reinforcing the hype around Mega Evolution's grand return.Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A Day 1 Patch file size and detailsPotential Mega treatment for Zeraora, Heatran, and Darkrai in Pokemon Legends Z-AZeraora, Heatran and Darkrai as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)The prospect of a Mega Zeraora immediately caught attention. On top of having a cool design it has a lot of speed, potentially making Zeraora's Mega form be on almost every team.Heatran, the Fire and Steel-type Legendary from Sinnoh, could be another exciting addition. Its Mega Evolution could focus on amplifying its defensive strengths while giving it a more molten, volcanic design.Lastly, Darkrai, the Nightmare Pokemon, may finally receive a Mega form further enhancing its dark legend. Known for its haunting aura and ability to induce sleep and nightmares, a Mega Darkrai could explore a new Dark/Ghost typing, heightening both its mystique and offensive versatility.Also read: Latest Legends Z-A leaks showcase more mega evolutionsWhile Game Freak and The Pokemon Company have yet to officially confirm these reveals, the implications of this datamine have reignited excitement among longtime fans. With already more than five new Mega Evolutions officially revealed, players will just have to wait a few more days to see the entire roster that Pokemon Legends Z-A has to offer.Also read: Latest Legends Z-A leaks show character select screen