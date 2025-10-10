All Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A is just weeks away from launch, and hype is already at an all-time high. This Pokemon title is set to bring back Mega Evolutions, a fan-favorite battle gimmick that was first introduced in Generation VI. Legends Z-A brings back most of the popular Mega forms while also adding several new ones that players have long hoped for.
Set to release on October 16, 2025, and playable on both the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, Pokemon Legends Z-A marks the grand return of Mega Evolution after years of absence. There were 48 Mega Evolutions in the franchise known before, but not all of them are confirmed to return this time.
Here is the full list of every Mega Evolutions announced for the upcoming game, both old and newly revealed.
Returning Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Many iconic Mega Evolutions’ return in Legends Z-A have been officially announced:
- Mega Charizard X
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Kangaskhan
- Mega Gyarados
- Mega Salamence
- Mega Ampharos
- Mega Steelix
- Mega Lucario
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Absol
- Mega Gallade
- Mega Gardevoir
- Mega Scizor
- Mega Sableye
- Mega Altaria
- Mega Pidgeot
- Mega Lopunny
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Banette
- Mega Slowbro
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Pinsir
- Mega Heracross
- Mega Houndoom
- Mega Beedrill
- Mega Audino
- Mega Abomasnow
- Mega Garchomp
- Mega Aggron
- Mega Metagross
- Mega Mawile
- Mega Manectric
- Mega Medicham
- Mega Camerupt
New Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A
In addition to the returning lineup, Pokemon Legends Z-A will feature a new set of Mega Evolutions. Listed below are the new designs that have been officially revealed:
- Mega Dragonite
- Mega Victreebel
- Mega Hawlucha
- Mega Malamar
- Mega Raichu X
- Mega Raichu Y
- Mega Chesnaught
- Mega Delphox
- Mega Greninja
Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y are particularly interesting additions, mirroring the dual evolution paths, just like to Charizard and Mewtwo.
Rumored Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Aside from the officially confirmed list, the Pokemon community have been on the lookout for datamines and leaks. There are many rumored Mega Evolutions floating around online, and some of them, like Mega Dragonite, have already proven accurate.
Although not yet confirmed by official means, the most discussed potential additions are:
- Mega Clefable
- Mega Starmie
- Mega Meganium
- Mega Feraligatr
- Mega Skarmory
- Mega Froslass
- Mega Emboar
- Mega Scolipede
- Mega Excadrill
- Mega Eelektross
- Mega Scrafty
- Mega Chandelure
- Mega Pyroar
- Mega Barbaracle
- Mega Dragalge
- Mega Eternal Flower Floette
- Mega Zygarde
- Mega Drampa
- Mega Falinks
- Mega Darkrai
- Mega Zeraora
If these rumored Mega Evolutions turn out to be legitimate, they could significantly expand the game’s roster and strategic depth. Many are interested in seeing Megas for lesser popular Pokemon such as Froslass, Scrafty, and Pyroar receive a much-needed competitive boost.
