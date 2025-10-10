All Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A is just weeks away from launch, and hype is already at an all-time high. This Pokemon title is set to bring back Mega Evolutions, a fan-favorite battle gimmick that was first introduced in Generation VI. Legends Z-A brings back most of the popular Mega forms while also adding several new ones that players have long hoped for.

Set to release on October 16, 2025, and playable on both the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, Pokemon Legends Z-A marks the grand return of Mega Evolution after years of absence. There were 48 Mega Evolutions in the franchise known before, but not all of them are confirmed to return this time.

Here is the full list of every Mega Evolutions announced for the upcoming game, both old and newly revealed.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Returning Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Some returning Mega Evolutions in Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Many iconic Mega Evolutions’ return in Legends Z-A have been officially announced:

Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Kangaskhan

Mega Gyarados

Mega Salamence

Mega Ampharos

Mega Steelix

Mega Lucario

Mega Alakazam

Mega Absol

Mega Gallade

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Scizor

Mega Sableye

Mega Altaria

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Lopunny

Mega Gengar

Mega Banette

Mega Slowbro

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Pinsir

Mega Heracross

Mega Houndoom

Mega Beedrill

Mega Audino

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Garchomp

Mega Aggron

Mega Metagross

Mega Mawile

Mega Manectric

Mega Medicham

Mega Camerupt

New Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

New Legends Z-A Mega Evolutions Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In addition to the returning lineup, Pokemon Legends Z-A will feature a new set of Mega Evolutions. Listed below are the new designs that have been officially revealed:

Mega Dragonite

Mega Victreebel

Mega Hawlucha

Mega Malamar

Mega Raichu X

Mega Raichu Y

Mega Chesnaught

Mega Delphox

Mega Greninja

Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y are particularly interesting additions, mirroring the dual evolution paths, just like to Charizard and Mewtwo.

Rumored Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon that are rumored to get Mega forms in Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Aside from the officially confirmed list, the Pokemon community have been on the lookout for datamines and leaks. There are many rumored Mega Evolutions floating around online, and some of them, like Mega Dragonite, have already proven accurate.

Although not yet confirmed by official means, the most discussed potential additions are:

Mega Clefable

Mega Starmie

Mega Meganium

Mega Feraligatr

Mega Skarmory

Mega Froslass

Mega Emboar

Mega Scolipede

Mega Excadrill

Mega Eelektross

Mega Scrafty

Mega Chandelure

Mega Pyroar

Mega Barbaracle

Mega Dragalge

Mega Eternal Flower Floette

Mega Zygarde

Mega Drampa

Mega Falinks

Mega Darkrai

Mega Zeraora

If these rumored Mega Evolutions turn out to be legitimate, they could significantly expand the game’s roster and strategic depth. Many are interested in seeing Megas for lesser popular Pokemon such as Froslass, Scrafty, and Pyroar receive a much-needed competitive boost.

