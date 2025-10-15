How to get preorder bonus in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A is set to be released on October 16, 2025, and players stand to claim bonuses by pre-ordering the game. Different pre-order bonuses are available for purchasing physical copies from specific stores. Moreover, players will also receive an in-game bonus item pack which includes three Full Heals, a Rare Candy, and more.

This article will go over all the pre-order bonuses in Pokemon Legends Z-A and how you can get them.

How to get the Pokemon Legends Z-A preorder bonus rewards in-game

Get in-game rewards by pre-ordering the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You can get two different major in-game bonuses from pre-ordering the game. Here are the rewards and how you can avail them:

Ralts holding a Gardevoirite Stone: This bonus can be availed by pre-ordering the game and playing it for approximately one hour. You must have a Nintendo account and an internet connection. You can avail this reward by opening a Mystery Gift. This price can be claimed until February 28, 2026.

100 Poke Balls: Purchasing the game digitally will result in players receiving a serial code, which will reward them with 100 Poke Balls. This reward must be claimed before March 10, 2026.

Players also stand a chance to win the following minor rewards by simply pre-ordering any edition of the game via any method, digital or physical:

Super Potion x20

x20 Revive x5

x5 Full Heal x3

x3 Rare Candy x1

Apart from these, you can also get interesting rewards for pre-ordering the game from physical retailers such as Walmart, GameStop, and more. Here are the details about each.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Physical pre-order rewards

1) Walmart preorder bonuses

Purchasing a physical copy of Pokemon Legends Z-A from Walmart can get you one of three exclusive pins featuring either Chikorita, Tepig, or Totodile. The pin will be selected at random, and this reward appears to be exclusive to the online Walmart store, so buying from a physical store is not recommended.

2) GameStop

Buying a physical copy from GameStop rewards you with an official tote bag for those who appear at the store for the midnight release on October 16, 2025. Apart from that, an in-game reward is also available in the form of a Trench Coat and Pants set for your characters.

3) Best Buy

My Best Buy Plus/Total owners can get a $10 bonus reward for purchasing a physical copy of the game from Best Buy. There was also a Pokemon gamer mat, which may have gone out of stock ahead of October 15, 2025.

4) Target

Finally, Target is offering a decal set for purchasing a physical copy from the store. You may get a different decal set based on your time of purchase, and can keep an eye on their official X page to remain updated about the rewards.

These are all the rewards you can get by pre-ordering Pokemon Legends Z-A, either in digital or physical form.

