Pokemon Legends Z-A Pre-order bonuses explored

As the hype mounts for Pokemon Legends Z-A, fans looking to experience the future of the franchise have even more in store for them. With pre-orders officially now opening up on the Nintendo eShop, My Nintendo Store, and select retail partners, players have a chance to get their hands on a few special early-purchase bonuses.

Ad

These incentives not only give you a headstart on your quest but also access to some in-game special material. Whether you're grabbing the digital or physical copy, Nintendo is providing some good rewards if you are pre-ordering.

Here's the full rundown of what bonuses fans can expect with the Pokemon Legends Z-A Pre-order purchase.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Pokemon Legends Z-A Pre-order bonuses: Ralts holding a Gardevoirite Stone

Mega Gardevoir (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players who pre-order Pokemon Legends Z-A or the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (either the digital or physical copy) will be rewarded with a Ralts that's carrying a Gardevoirite, an item used for Gardevoir to Mega Evolve.

Ad

Trending

This unique Ralts can be obtained via the game's Mystery Gift option by choosing "Get via Internet" until Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Trainers can level up Ralts into Kirlia and further into Gardevoir, who — if provided with the Gardevoirite — will receive access to its Mega Evolution.

To receive this early-purchase bonus:

Your Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 must be connected to the internet.

Your user profile must be linked to a Nintendo Account.

The Mystery Gift option is unlocked around an hour into play.

This Ralts can be received in the digital or physical version.

If you already possess a Gardevoirite stone in your bag, the Ralts given by gift will not hold one.

Other Gardevoirite stones will be available within normal play, but players will only have the space to own one.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer breakdown

Pokemon Legends Z-A Pre-order bonuses: Digital exclusive - 100 Poke Balls via serial code

A Poke Ball seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Those who purchase the game digitally (Both Pokemon Legends Z-A or the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition) will also get a serial code for 100 Poke Balls. This promotion is included for those who purchased the game via a download card or bought a digital code at retail or online.

Ad

The code will be emailed to the account associated with your Nintendo Account and must be redeemed by Tuesday, March 10, 2026. This code will be provided to all players who have purchased a copy before February 28, 2026.

These Poke Balls can be used early game to assemble your team and capture Pokemon with efficiency in your initial exploration.

Key information for claiming the Poke Ball bonus:

Internet connection is required to claim the gift.

Nintendo Account must be linked to your Switch profile.

The code can only be used once and cannot be redeemed across multiple save files.

and cannot be redeemed across multiple save files. You’ll need about an hour of play before the Mystery Gift menu becomes available.

Ad

Also read: What is Rogue Mega Evolution in Legends Z-A?

Pre-ordering Pokemon Legends Z-A not only secures you a copy of the upcoming title but also provides you with useful tools and Pokemon to begin your journey. Whether you're looking to expand your Mega Evolved party or get a headstart on your Pokedex collection using Poke Balls, these pre-order perks are well worth exploiting before their expiration in early 2026.

Also read: Legends Z-A might have teased another Gen 1 Mega Evolution

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨