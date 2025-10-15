Can you play Pokemon Legends Z-A on PC? Explained

No, you can not play Pokemon Legends Z-A on PC officially. The game is exclusively coming out on Nintendo Switch 1 and Nintendo Switch 2. It also does not seem likely that the platform availability options will increase anytime soon for the mainline Pokemon series, given the precedence of previous launches.

Now, I did add officially to the answer to emphasize that while Pokemon Legends Z-A does not launch officially on PC, some players can try out alternate ways to explore Lumiose City on their PCs.

The Pokemon Company has kept the mainline Pokemon games solely on their handheld platform. Legends Z-A is not an exception to that norm. It releases for Nintendo Switch 1 and 2 on October 16, 2025. The exception I talked about earlier is through the use of emulators and ROMs (provided there are viable emulators available).

Why this is not advised is because emulators and ROMs are a touchy subject and one that puts the user in a gray area (unless you have purchased the game yourself). If you are not sure, it is better to steer clear and maybe consider purchasing a Nintendo Switch handheld, given all the Pokemon projects reportedly in the pipeline.

Pokemon Legends Z-A takes you back to Lumiose City and is supposedly set five years after the incidents of X and Y. It is the second title in the Legends series and acts as a sequel to X and Y. The Starter Pokemon are Chikorita, Totodile, and Tepig. There are plenty of new features that you will need to wrap your head around, and keeping a tab of our Pokemon Legends Z-A coverage will make it easier for you.

Furthermore, we also saw Teraleak 2 recently, where several pieces of information were leaked about the Generation 10 Pokemon game. The much-anticipated title has not yet been spoken of by the Pokemon Company, but the leaks have gotten the rumor mills churning. Given their nebulous sources, we will have to wait for official confirmation to verify which of the leaked information turns out to be true.

