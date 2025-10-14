All Pokemon Gen 10 leaks

A lot of information about Pokemon Gen 10 has allegedly been leaked via what is being termed Teraleak 2. The X page @CentroLeaks has compiled these leaks, and we have a blurry idea of what the game will look like. According to these reports, the Gen 10 titles will be called Pokemon Wind and Pokemon Waves, and will be set in South-East Asia. The titles are expected to be out in 2026 and allegedly has a 3 billion Yen budget.Pokemon Gen 10's Wind and Waves games will be Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives, according to reports.This article covers everything we know about the Pokemon Gen 10 leaks.Note: All this information is based on leaked material and might appear very differently in the final version that is released.Pokemon Gen 10 will reportedly have two games, Pokemon Wind and Pokemon WavesPokemon Gen 10 charactersNote: These descriptions have been copied as they have been reported by @CentroLeaks based on the leaks.The following characters are expected to be part of the Wind and Waves games:Protagonist (13): Lives in a big city (Kuala Lumpur). A city kid. Their mother wins a trip in a lottery, and they are taken on vacation.Mother (33): Lives in the city, works from home while raising two children. She won the trip in a lottery and is taking a long vacation to relax.Baby (0): An infant who cannot walk yet. By the end of the story, they learn to walk and talk — symbolizing the future.Friend (13): A local child living on the resort island. Acts as a rival. Knowledgeable about Pokemon and nature; becomes friends with the protagonist. (There are two versions, depending on the protagonist’s gender.)Hotel Chairman (75): Chairman of a hotel group that owns many resorts nationwide. He originally sought to create resorts where people and Pokémon could coexist with nature, but after a certain incident (e.g. his child was killed by a Pokémon), he began to push for aggressive development and came to hate Pokémon.Heir (15): The chairman’s child; serves as a kind of executive within the organization. Though not stated outright in the game, his older brother is already dead — he’s the second son or an adopted one. He respects his father but is naive about the world.Land Development Team (Evil Team): A for-hire group that destroys nature to expand land for profit. They have no ideals; they just complain while working for their salary.Professor (21): A nature guide working at the hotel. Known as the “Survival Professor,” he researches the relationship between weather and Pokémon. Studies Pokémon that can become embodiments of weather itself. Although knowledgeable through books, his real survival skills are inferior to (a professor's friend).Pokemon Gen 10 gameplayThe adventure allegedly starts in a big tourist city, where there is a big resort-style hotel. This will also serve as an MMO lobby where you will be able to interact with other players.Survival will be one of the main themes of the game based in the islands of South-east Asia. Expect to see a lot of jungle biomes and even underwater exploration.The game is expected to have a procedurally generated world. This means the title will have slight variations based on the choices each player makes. This is in line with the theme of &quot;infinity&quot; that the developer allegedly aims to follow.The main game will have the following structure:There will be 18 challenges, one for each type.The challenges will be inspired by the Sustainable Development Goals Clearing all 18 challenges allows you to challenge the Champion.Pokemon Gen 10 startersThe Wind and Waves games will allegedly have new starters, but what they are has not been revealed. Apparently, they will escape in the middle of heavy traffic and the protagonist must chase down the one they want.Pokemon Gen 10 box legendariesThere will be one Storm-themed legendary and one Wave-themed legendary, according to the leaks. The former will be like an old man and the latter like an old woman. Depending on the game, they can be found on an island and they guide humans using the power of winds/waves.Seed PokemonAccording to the leaks, there will also be a new kind of creature called the Seed Pokemon. The protagonist must take care of it, and once they reach the island where he main legendary resides, the Seed Pokemon will begin to evolve.The evolution for the Seed Pokemon will be procedurally generated. This means, each player will have a slightly different variation.Pokemon Gen 10 additional featuresFull-fledged underwater exploration will be part of the Wind and Waves games, according to the leaks. Moreover, trainers will be able to interact with all Pocket Monsters. Depending on the size, the big ones can be ridden and the small ones can be touched. Even dressing up Pokemon might be a feature.Here are all the Pokemon games in development, according to leaks.