How to sneak in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Oct 15, 2025 18:03 GMT
Exploring the sneak mechanism in Pokemon Legend Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)
The sneak mechanism plays a crucial role in Pokemon Legends Z-A. You should be able to sneak and stay stealthy for various reasons, and if you are wondering how this mechanism comes in handy, then you are in the right place. This feature is used for catching Pokemon effectively, sneaking behind other trainers to gain an advantage in battles, and staying hidden from ambushes.

In this article, we will guide you on how to sneak and stay properly stealthy in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

A guide to properly sneak in Pokemon Legends Z-A

To sneak in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you first need to crouch by pressing the left stick (L). This allows you to move quietly and sneak behind wild Pokemon and trainers. To properly stay hidden, crouch inside bushes or behind objects. This way, even if wild Pokemon or trainers see you, they won’t spot you.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Now that you know how to sneak, let’s discuss how to use it effectively in the game. The game takes place in Lumiose City, and unlike previous Pokemon titles, where actions were turn-based, here both trainers and their Pokemon move in real-time during battles. Pokemon react and act according to their trainers’ commands.

As part of Lumiose’s urban redevelopment plan, there are dedicated “Wild Zones” where Pokemon and humans coexist. In these Wild Zones, you can catch Pokemon either by sneaking up behind them or engaging them in battle.

When night falls, “Battle Zones” become active within the city. Inside these zones, if an opposing trainer spots you, a battle will automatically begin. To gain the upper hand, you can sneak behind a trainer and launch a surprise attack on their Pokemon, giving you an early advantage. However, this can also happen to you, so always stay aware of your surroundings and keep hidden to avoid being ambushed.

Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Edited by Animesh Talukdar
