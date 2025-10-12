The complete Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex has been revealed via datamining two days before the game is officially out on October 15, 2025. The list was shared on social media platforms like X by several channels, including the popular @CentroLeaks.The Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex features 360 entries. This includes 10 Furfrou forms, 20 Vivillon forms, four forms of Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist, five forms of Zygarde, two forms of Hoopa, regional forms, and all the Mega Evolutions.This article covers all the creatures you will find in the Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex.All available Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A PokedexHere is a generation-wise breakdown of all the creatures that will be part of the Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex:Generation IBulbasaurIvysaurVenusaurMega VenusaurCharmanderCharmeleonCharizardMega Charizard XMega Charizard YSquirtleWartortleBlastoiseMega BlastoiseWeedleKakunaBeedrillMega BeedrillPidgeyPidgeotPidgeottoMega PidgeottoEkansArbokPikachuRaichuAlolan RaichuClefairyClefableMega ClefableAbraKadabraAlakazamMega AlakazamMachopMachokeMachampBellsproutWeepinbelVictreebelMega VictreebelSlowpokeGalarian SlowpokeSlowbroGalarian SlowbroMega SlowbroGastlyHaunterGengarMega GengarOnyxKangaskhanMega KangaskhanStaryuStarmieMega StarmieScytherPinsirMega PinsirMagikarpGyaradosMega GyaradosEeveeVaporeonJolteonFlareonAerodacctylMega AerodactylDratiniDragonairDragoniteMega DragoniteMewtwoMega Mewtwo XMega Mewtwo YGeneration IIChikoritaBayleefMeganiumMega MeganiumTotodileCroconawFeraligatrMega FeraligatrSpinarakAriadosPichuCleffaMareepFlaffyAmpharosMega AmpharosEspeonUmbreonSlowkingGalarian SlowkingSteelixMega SteelixScizorMega ScizorHeracrossMega HeracrossDelibirdSkarmoryMega SkarmoryHoundourHoundoomMega HoundoomLarvitarPupitarTyranitarMega TyranitarGeneration IIIRaltsKirliaGardevoirGalladaSableyeMega SableyeMawileMega MawileAronLaironAggronMega AggronMedichamMedititeMega MedititeElectrikeManecticMega ManecticRoseliaCarvanhaSharpedoMega SharpedoNumelCameruptMega CameruptSwabluAltariaMega AltariaShuppetBanetteMega BanetteSnoruntGlalieMega GlalieBagonShelgonSalamenceMega SalamenceBeldumMetangMetagrossMega MetagrossGeneration IVBudewRoseradeBunearyLopunnyMega LopunnyGibleGabiteGarchompMega GarchompRioluLucarioMega LucarioHoppopotasHippowdonSnoverAbomasnowMega AbomasnowLeafeonGlaceonMega GalladeFroslassMega FroslassGeneration VTepigPigniteEmboarMega EmboarPatratWatchogSimisagePansageSimisearPansearSimipourPanpourDrilburExcadrillMega ExcadrillAudinoMega AudinoVenipedeWhirlipedeScolipedeMega ScolipedeSandileKrokorokKrookodileScraggyScraftyMega ScraftyTrubbishGarbodorVanilliteVanillishVanilluxeEmolgaTynamoElectrikElektrossLitwickLampentChandelureMega ChandelureStufiskGalarian StunfiskGeneration VIFurfrouFurfrou (Matron)Furfrou (Star)Furfrou (Dandy)Furfrou (Debutante)Furfrou (DIamond)Furfrou (Heart)Furfrou (La Reine)Furfrou (Kabuki)Furfrou (Pharaoh)PhantumpTrevenantLitleoPyroarMega PyroarScatterbugSpewpaVivillon (Archipelago)Vivillon (Continental)Vivillon (Elegant)Vivillon (Fancy)Vivillon (Garden)Vivillon (High Plains)Vivillon (Icy Snow)Vivillon (Jungle)Vivillon (Marine)Vivillon (Meadow)Vivillon (Modern)Vivillon (Monsoon)Vivillon (Ocean)Vivillon (Poke Ball)Vivillon (Polar)Vivillon (River)Vivillon (Sandstorm)Vivillon (Savanna)Vivillon (Sun)Vivillon (Tundra)SkrelpDragalgeMega DragalgeDiggersbyBunnelbyFlabebe (Red)Flabebe (Yellow)Flabebe (Orange)Flabebe (Blue)Flabebe (White)Floette (Red)Floette (Yellow)Floette (Orange)Floette (Blue)Floette (White)Floette (Eternal)Mega Floette (Eternal)Florges (Red)Florges (Yellow)Florges (Orange)Florges (Blue)Florges (White)FennekinBraixenDelphoxMega DelphoxChespinQuiladinChesnaughtMega ChesnaughtFroakieFrogadierGreninjaMega GreninjaInkayMalamarMega MalamarSkiddoGogoatPanchamPangoroHelioptileHelioliskEspurrMeowsticPumpkaboo (Small)Pumpkaboo (Average)Pumpkaboo (Large)Pumpkaboo (Super)Gourgeist (Small)Gourgeist (Average)Gourgeist (Large)Gourgesit (Super)TyruntTyrantrumAmaruaAurorusDedenneSwirlixSlurpuffHonedgeDoubladeAegislash (Shield)Aegislash (Sword)BarnacleBarbaracleMega BarbaracleBergmiteAvaluggHisuian AvaluggPanchamFletchlingFletchinderTalonflameClauncherClawitzerSpritzeeAromatisseKlefkiHawluchaMega HawluchaNoibatNoivernGoomySliggooHisuian SliggooGoodraHisuian GoodraCarbinkSylveonXerneasYveltalZygarde 10% FormeZygarde 50% FormeZygarde 100% FormeZygarde CellZygarde CoreMega ZygardeDiancieMega DiancieVolcanionHoopaHoopa (Unbound)Generation VIIDrampaMega DrampaGeneration VIIIFalinksMega FalinksThis covers the Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex for now. More creatures might be added in the promised DLCs. Also check out the list of usable attacks and usable items in Pokemon Legends Z-A.