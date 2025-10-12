Complete Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 12, 2025 22:37 GMT
Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex
Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex (Image via TPC)

The complete Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex has been revealed via datamining two days before the game is officially out on October 15, 2025. The list was shared on social media platforms like X by several channels, including the popular @CentroLeaks.

The Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex features 360 entries. This includes 10 Furfrou forms, 20 Vivillon forms, four forms of Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist, five forms of Zygarde, two forms of Hoopa, regional forms, and all the Mega Evolutions.

This article covers all the creatures you will find in the Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex.

All available Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex

Here is a generation-wise breakdown of all the creatures that will be part of the Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex:

Generation I

  1. Bulbasaur
  2. Ivysaur
  3. Venusaur
  4. Mega Venusaur
  5. Charmander
  6. Charmeleon
  7. Charizard
  8. Mega Charizard X
  9. Mega Charizard Y
  10. Squirtle
  11. Wartortle
  12. Blastoise
  13. Mega Blastoise
  14. Weedle
  15. Kakuna
  16. Beedrill
  17. Mega Beedrill
  18. Pidgey
  19. Pidgeot
  20. Pidgeotto
  21. Mega Pidgeotto
  22. Ekans
  23. Arbok
  24. Pikachu
  25. Raichu
  26. Alolan Raichu
  27. Clefairy
  28. Clefable
  29. Mega Clefable
  30. Abra
  31. Kadabra
  32. Alakazam
  33. Mega Alakazam
  34. Machop
  35. Machoke
  36. Machamp
  37. Bellsprout
  38. Weepinbel
  39. Victreebel
  40. Mega Victreebel
  41. Slowpoke
  42. Galarian Slowpoke
  43. Slowbro
  44. Galarian Slowbro
  45. Mega Slowbro
  46. Gastly
  47. Haunter
  48. Gengar
  49. Mega Gengar
  50. Onyx
  51. Kangaskhan
  52. Mega Kangaskhan
  53. Staryu
  54. Starmie
  55. Mega Starmie
  56. Scyther
  57. Pinsir
  58. Mega Pinsir
  59. Magikarp
  60. Gyarados
  61. Mega Gyarados
  62. Eevee
  63. Vaporeon
  64. Jolteon
  65. Flareon
  66. Aerodacctyl
  67. Mega Aerodactyl
  68. Dratini
  69. Dragonair
  70. Dragonite
  71. Mega Dragonite
  72. Mewtwo
  73. Mega Mewtwo X
  74. Mega Mewtwo Y

Generation II

  1. Chikorita
  2. Bayleef
  3. Meganium
  4. Mega Meganium
  5. Totodile
  6. Croconaw
  7. Feraligatr
  8. Mega Feraligatr
  9. Spinarak
  10. Ariados
  11. Pichu
  12. Cleffa
  13. Mareep
  14. Flaffy
  15. Ampharos
  16. Mega Ampharos
  17. Espeon
  18. Umbreon
  19. Slowking
  20. Galarian Slowking
  21. Steelix
  22. Mega Steelix
  23. Scizor
  24. Mega Scizor
  25. Heracross
  26. Mega Heracross
  27. Delibird
  28. Skarmory
  29. Mega Skarmory
  30. Houndour
  31. Houndoom
  32. Mega Houndoom
  33. Larvitar
  34. Pupitar
  35. Tyranitar
  36. Mega Tyranitar

Generation III

  1. Ralts
  2. Kirlia
  3. Gardevoir
  4. Gallada
  5. Sableye
  6. Mega Sableye
  7. Mawile
  8. Mega Mawile
  9. Aron
  10. Lairon
  11. Aggron
  12. Mega Aggron
  13. Medicham
  14. Meditite
  15. Mega Meditite
  16. Electrike
  17. Manectic
  18. Mega Manectic
  19. Roselia
  20. Carvanha
  21. Sharpedo
  22. Mega Sharpedo
  23. Numel
  24. Camerupt
  25. Mega Camerupt
  26. Swablu
  27. Altaria
  28. Mega Altaria
  29. Shuppet
  30. Banette
  31. Mega Banette
  32. Snorunt
  33. Glalie
  34. Mega Glalie
  35. Bagon
  36. Shelgon
  37. Salamence
  38. Mega Salamence
  39. Beldum
  40. Metang
  41. Metagross
  42. Mega Metagross
Generation IV

  1. Budew
  2. Roserade
  3. Buneary
  4. Lopunny
  5. Mega Lopunny
  6. Gible
  7. Gabite
  8. Garchomp
  9. Mega Garchomp
  10. Riolu
  11. Lucario
  12. Mega Lucario
  13. Hoppopotas
  14. Hippowdon
  15. Snover
  16. Abomasnow
  17. Mega Abomasnow
  18. Leafeon
  19. Glaceon
  20. Mega Gallade
  21. Froslass
  22. Mega Froslass

Generation V

  1. Tepig
  2. Pignite
  3. Emboar
  4. Mega Emboar
  5. Patrat
  6. Watchog
  7. Simisage
  8. Pansage
  9. Simisear
  10. Pansear
  11. Simipour
  12. Panpour
  13. Drilbur
  14. Excadrill
  15. Mega Excadrill
  16. Audino
  17. Mega Audino
  18. Venipede
  19. Whirlipede
  20. Scolipede
  21. Mega Scolipede
  22. Sandile
  23. Krokorok
  24. Krookodile
  25. Scraggy
  26. Scrafty
  27. Mega Scrafty
  28. Trubbish
  29. Garbodor
  30. Vanillite
  31. Vanillish
  32. Vanilluxe
  33. Emolga
  34. Tynamo
  35. Electrik
  36. Elektross
  37. Litwick
  38. Lampent
  39. Chandelure
  40. Mega Chandelure
  41. Stufisk
  42. Galarian Stunfisk

Generation VI

  1. Furfrou
  2. Furfrou (Matron)
  3. Furfrou (Star)
  4. Furfrou (Dandy)
  5. Furfrou (Debutante)
  6. Furfrou (DIamond)
  7. Furfrou (Heart)
  8. Furfrou (La Reine)
  9. Furfrou (Kabuki)
  10. Furfrou (Pharaoh)
  11. Phantump
  12. Trevenant
  13. Litleo
  14. Pyroar
  15. Mega Pyroar
  16. Scatterbug
  17. Spewpa
  18. Vivillon (Archipelago)
  19. Vivillon (Continental)
  20. Vivillon (Elegant)
  21. Vivillon (Fancy)
  22. Vivillon (Garden)
  23. Vivillon (High Plains)
  24. Vivillon (Icy Snow)
  25. Vivillon (Jungle)
  26. Vivillon (Marine)
  27. Vivillon (Meadow)
  28. Vivillon (Modern)
  29. Vivillon (Monsoon)
  30. Vivillon (Ocean)
  31. Vivillon (Poke Ball)
  32. Vivillon (Polar)
  33. Vivillon (River)
  34. Vivillon (Sandstorm)
  35. Vivillon (Savanna)
  36. Vivillon (Sun)
  37. Vivillon (Tundra)
  38. Skrelp
  39. Dragalge
  40. Mega Dragalge
  41. Diggersby
  42. Bunnelby
  43. Flabebe (Red)
  44. Flabebe (Yellow)
  45. Flabebe (Orange)
  46. Flabebe (Blue)
  47. Flabebe (White)
  48. Floette (Red)
  49. Floette (Yellow)
  50. Floette (Orange)
  51. Floette (Blue)
  52. Floette (White)
  53. Floette (Eternal)
  54. Mega Floette (Eternal)
  55. Florges (Red)
  56. Florges (Yellow)
  57. Florges (Orange)
  58. Florges (Blue)
  59. Florges (White)
  60. Fennekin
  61. Braixen
  62. Delphox
  63. Mega Delphox
  64. Chespin
  65. Quiladin
  66. Chesnaught
  67. Mega Chesnaught
  68. Froakie
  69. Frogadier
  70. Greninja
  71. Mega Greninja
  72. Inkay
  73. Malamar
  74. Mega Malamar
  75. Skiddo
  76. Gogoat
  77. Pancham
  78. Pangoro
  79. Helioptile
  80. Heliolisk
  81. Espurr
  82. Meowstic
  83. Pumpkaboo (Small)
  84. Pumpkaboo (Average)
  85. Pumpkaboo (Large)
  86. Pumpkaboo (Super)
  87. Gourgeist (Small)
  88. Gourgeist (Average)
  89. Gourgeist (Large)
  90. Gourgesit (Super)
  91. Tyrunt
  92. Tyrantrum
  93. Amarua
  94. Aurorus
  95. Dedenne
  96. Swirlix
  97. Slurpuff
  98. Honedge
  99. Doublade
  100. Aegislash (Shield)
  101. Aegislash (Sword)
  102. Barnacle
  103. Barbaracle
  104. Mega Barbaracle
  105. Bergmite
  106. Avalugg
  107. Hisuian Avalugg
  108. Pancham
  109. Fletchling
  110. Fletchinder
  111. Talonflame
  112. Clauncher
  113. Clawitzer
  114. Spritzee
  115. Aromatisse
  116. Klefki
  117. Hawlucha
  118. Mega Hawlucha
  119. Noibat
  120. Noivern
  121. Goomy
  122. Sliggoo
  123. Hisuian Sliggoo
  124. Goodra
  125. Hisuian Goodra
  126. Carbink
  127. Sylveon
  128. Xerneas
  129. Yveltal
  130. Zygarde 10% Forme
  131. Zygarde 50% Forme
  132. Zygarde 100% Forme
  133. Zygarde Cell
  134. Zygarde Core
  135. Mega Zygarde
  136. Diancie
  137. Mega Diancie
  138. Volcanion
  139. Hoopa
  140. Hoopa (Unbound)
Generation VII

  1. Drampa
  2. Mega Drampa

Generation VIII

  1. Falinks
  2. Mega Falinks

This covers the Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex for now. More creatures might be added in the promised DLCs. Also check out the list of usable attacks and usable items in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda.

