All usable moves in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 10, 2025 09:33 GMT
Pokemon Legends Z-A moves list
Pokemon Legends Z-A moves list (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon Legends Z-A movelist has been discovered via the datamining endeavours KAPHOTICS. The same was shared by @CentroLeaks on X on October 10, 2025. The game will come out on October 15, 2025. Pokemon Legends Z-A features a brand new battle system, and the animations are also novel compared to previous games.

This article covers all the moves that will be usable in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Complete Pokemon Legends Z-A moves list

Pokemon Legends Z-A has an interesting new battle style (Image via TPC)
Pokemon Legends Z-A has an interesting new battle style (Image via TPC)

Here are all the attacks Pokemon can use in Legends Z-A:

  1. Fire Punch
  2. Ice Punch
  3. Thunder Punch
  4. Swords Dance
  5. Gust
  6. Wing Attack
  7. Whirlwind
  8. Fly
  9. Vine Whip
  10. Headbutt
  11. Tackle
  12. Body Slam
  13. Take Down
  14. Double-Edge
  15. Tail Whip
  16. Poison Sting
  17. Pin Missile
  18. Leer
  19. Bite
  20. Growl
  21. Roar
  22. Supersonic
  23. Ember
  24. Flamethrower
  25. Mist
  26. Water Gun
  27. Hydro Pump
  28. Surf
  29. Ice Beam
  30. Blizzard
  31. Psybeam
  32. Bubble Beam
  33. Hyper Beam
  34. Peck
  35. Absorb
  36. Leech Seed
  37. Growth
  38. Razor Leaf
  39. Solar Beam
  40. Poison Powder
  41. Stun Spore
  42. Sleep Powder
  43. String Shot
  44. Fire Spin
  45. Thunder Shock
  46. Thunderbolt
  47. Thunder Wave
  48. Thunder
  49. Rock Throw
  50. Earthquake
  51. Dig
  52. Toxic
  53. Confusion
  54. Psychic
  55. Hypnosis
  56. Quick Attack
  57. Teleport
  58. Screech
  59. Double Team
  60. Recover
  61. Harden
  62. Smokescreen
  63. Confuse Ray
  64. Light Screen
  65. Haze
  66. Reflect
  67. Focus Energy
  68. Metronome
  69. Self-Destruct
  70. Lick
  71. Fire Blast
  72. Waterfall
  73. Swift
  74. Amnesia
  75. Glare
  76. Leech Life
  77. Splash
  78. Acid Armor
  79. Explosion
  80. Rock Slide
  81. Super Fang
  82. Slash
  83. Substitute
  84. Flame Wheel
  85. Curse
  86. Protect
  87. Mach Punch
  88. Sludge Bomb
  89. Spikes
  90. Zap Cannon
  91. Perish Song
  92. Icy Wind
  93. Detect
  94. Outrage
  95. Giga Drain
  96. Endure
  97. Charm
  98. Rollout
  99. Spark
  100. Steel Wing
  101. Safeguard
  102. Dynamic Punch
  103. Megahorn
  104. Dragon Breath
  105. Iron Tail
  106. Metal Claw
  107. Morning Sun
  108. Synthesis
  109. Moonlight
  110. Twister
  111. Crunch
  112. Extreme Speed
  113. Shadow Ball
  114. Future Sight
  115. Rock Smash
  116. Whirlpool
  117. Heat Wave
  118. Will-O-Wisp
  119. Charge
  120. Taunt
  121. Wish
  122. Brick Break
  123. Knock Off
  124. Feather Dance
  125. Hyper Voice
  126. Fake Tears
  127. Overheat
  128. Rock Tomb
  129. Metal Sound
  130. Sand Tomb
  131. Bullet Seed
  132. Aerial Ace
  133. Iron Defense
  134. Dragon Claw
  135. Bulk Up
  136. Bounce
  137. Mud Shot
  138. Volt Tackle
  139. Magical Leaf
  140. Calm Mind
  141. Leaf Blade
  142. Rock Blast
  143. Water Pulse
  144. U-turn
  145. Close Combat
  146. Heal Block
  147. Toxic Spikes
  148. Aqua Ring
  149. Flare Blitz
  150. Aura Sphere
  151. Poison Jab
  152. Dark Pulse
  153. Night Slash
  154. Air Slash
  155. X-Scissor
  156. Bug Buzz
  157. Dragon Pulse
  158. Dragon Rush
  159. Power Gem
  160. Focus Blast
  161. Energy Ball
  162. Brave Bird
  163. Earth Power
  164. Giga Impact
  165. Nasty Plot
  166. Bullet Punch
  167. Ice Shard
  168. Shadow Claw
  169. Thunder Fang
  170. Ice Fang
  171. Fire Fang
  172. Shadow Sneak
  173. Psycho Cut
  174. Zen Headbutt
  175. Flash Cannon
  176. Draco Meteor
  177. Discharge
  178. Lava Plume
  179. Leaf Storm
  180. Power Whip
  181. Gunk Shot
  182. Iron Head
  183. Stone Edge
  184. Stealth Rock
  185. Wood Hammer
  186. Aqua Jet
  187. Head Smash
  188. Psyshock
  189. Sludge Wave
  190. Heavy Slam
  191. Volt Switch
  192. Bulldoze
  193. Work Up
  194. Electroweb
  195. Wild Charge
  196. Drill Run
  197. Horn Leech
  198. Heat Crash
  199. Cotton Guard
  200. Psystrike
  201. Hurricane
  202. Snarl
  203. Icicle Crash
  204. Flying Press
  205. Sticky Web
  206. Phantom Force
  207. Trick-or-Treat
  208. Parabolic Charge
  209. Forest’s Curse
  210. Freeze-Dry
  211. Disarming Voice
  212. Parting Shot
  213. Topsy-Turvy
  214. Draining Kiss
  215. Play Rough
  216. Fairy Wind
  217. Moonblast
  218. Boomburst
  219. King’s Shield
  220. Diamond Storm
  221. Steam Eruption
  222. Hyperspace Hole
  223. Water Shuriken
  224. Mystical Fire
  225. Spiky Shield
  226. Eerie Impulse
  227. Geomancy
  228. Dazzling Gleam
  229. Nuzzle
  230. Infestation
  231. Power-Up Punch
  232. Oblivion Wing
  233. Thousand Arrows
  234. Thousand Waves
  235. Land’s Wrath
  236. Light of Ruin
  237. Hyperspace Fury
  238. Leafage
  239. Lunge
  240. Core Enforcer
  241. Brutal Swing
  242. Liquidation
  243. No Retreat
  244. Breaking Swipe
  245. Flip Turn
  246. Agility

The new Mega Evolutions being introduced in Pokemon Legends Z-A might also get signature moves. Those have not been included in this list right now, but will be added as more information is available.

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

