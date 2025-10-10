All usable moves in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The Pokemon Legends Z-A movelist has been discovered via the datamining endeavours KAPHOTICS. The same was shared by @CentroLeaks on X on October 10, 2025. The game will come out on October 15, 2025. Pokemon Legends Z-A features a brand new battle system, and the animations are also novel compared to previous games.
This article covers all the moves that will be usable in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Complete Pokemon Legends Z-A moves list
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Here are all the attacks Pokemon can use in Legends Z-A:
- Fire Punch
- Ice Punch
- Thunder Punch
- Swords Dance
- Gust
- Wing Attack
- Whirlwind
- Fly
- Vine Whip
- Headbutt
- Tackle
- Body Slam
- Take Down
- Double-Edge
- Tail Whip
- Poison Sting
- Pin Missile
- Leer
- Bite
- Growl
- Roar
- Supersonic
- Ember
- Flamethrower
- Mist
- Water Gun
- Hydro Pump
- Surf
- Ice Beam
- Blizzard
- Psybeam
- Bubble Beam
- Hyper Beam
- Peck
- Absorb
- Leech Seed
- Growth
- Razor Leaf
- Solar Beam
- Poison Powder
- Stun Spore
- Sleep Powder
- String Shot
- Fire Spin
- Thunder Shock
- Thunderbolt
- Thunder Wave
- Thunder
- Rock Throw
- Earthquake
- Dig
- Toxic
- Confusion
- Psychic
- Hypnosis
- Quick Attack
- Teleport
- Screech
- Double Team
- Recover
- Harden
- Smokescreen
- Confuse Ray
- Light Screen
- Haze
- Reflect
- Focus Energy
- Metronome
- Self-Destruct
- Lick
- Fire Blast
- Waterfall
- Swift
- Amnesia
- Glare
- Leech Life
- Splash
- Acid Armor
- Explosion
- Rock Slide
- Super Fang
- Slash
- Substitute
- Flame Wheel
- Curse
- Protect
- Mach Punch
- Sludge Bomb
- Spikes
- Zap Cannon
- Perish Song
- Icy Wind
- Detect
- Outrage
- Giga Drain
- Endure
- Charm
- Rollout
- Spark
- Steel Wing
- Safeguard
- Dynamic Punch
- Megahorn
- Dragon Breath
- Iron Tail
- Metal Claw
- Morning Sun
- Synthesis
- Moonlight
- Twister
- Crunch
- Extreme Speed
- Shadow Ball
- Future Sight
- Rock Smash
- Whirlpool
- Heat Wave
- Will-O-Wisp
- Charge
- Taunt
- Wish
- Brick Break
- Knock Off
- Feather Dance
- Hyper Voice
- Fake Tears
- Overheat
- Rock Tomb
- Metal Sound
- Sand Tomb
- Bullet Seed
- Aerial Ace
- Iron Defense
- Dragon Claw
- Bulk Up
- Bounce
- Mud Shot
- Volt Tackle
- Magical Leaf
- Calm Mind
- Leaf Blade
- Rock Blast
- Water Pulse
- U-turn
- Close Combat
- Heal Block
- Toxic Spikes
- Aqua Ring
- Flare Blitz
- Aura Sphere
- Poison Jab
- Dark Pulse
- Night Slash
- Air Slash
- X-Scissor
- Bug Buzz
- Dragon Pulse
- Dragon Rush
- Power Gem
- Focus Blast
- Energy Ball
- Brave Bird
- Earth Power
- Giga Impact
- Nasty Plot
- Bullet Punch
- Ice Shard
- Shadow Claw
- Thunder Fang
- Ice Fang
- Fire Fang
- Shadow Sneak
- Psycho Cut
- Zen Headbutt
- Flash Cannon
- Draco Meteor
- Discharge
- Lava Plume
- Leaf Storm
- Power Whip
- Gunk Shot
- Iron Head
- Stone Edge
- Stealth Rock
- Wood Hammer
- Aqua Jet
- Head Smash
- Psyshock
- Sludge Wave
- Heavy Slam
- Volt Switch
- Bulldoze
- Work Up
- Electroweb
- Wild Charge
- Drill Run
- Horn Leech
- Heat Crash
- Cotton Guard
- Psystrike
- Hurricane
- Snarl
- Icicle Crash
- Flying Press
- Sticky Web
- Phantom Force
- Trick-or-Treat
- Parabolic Charge
- Forest’s Curse
- Freeze-Dry
- Disarming Voice
- Parting Shot
- Topsy-Turvy
- Draining Kiss
- Play Rough
- Fairy Wind
- Moonblast
- Boomburst
- King’s Shield
- Diamond Storm
- Steam Eruption
- Hyperspace Hole
- Water Shuriken
- Mystical Fire
- Spiky Shield
- Eerie Impulse
- Geomancy
- Dazzling Gleam
- Nuzzle
- Infestation
- Power-Up Punch
- Oblivion Wing
- Thousand Arrows
- Thousand Waves
- Land’s Wrath
- Light of Ruin
- Hyperspace Fury
- Leafage
- Lunge
- Core Enforcer
- Brutal Swing
- Liquidation
- No Retreat
- Breaking Swipe
- Flip Turn
- Agility
The new Mega Evolutions being introduced in Pokemon Legends Z-A might also get signature moves. Those have not been included in this list right now, but will be added as more information is available.
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨