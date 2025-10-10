All usable moves in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The Pokemon Legends Z-A movelist has been discovered via the datamining endeavours KAPHOTICS. The same was shared by @CentroLeaks on X on October 10, 2025. The game will come out on October 15, 2025. Pokemon Legends Z-A features a brand new battle system, and the animations are also novel compared to previous games.

Ad

This article covers all the moves that will be usable in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Complete Pokemon Legends Z-A moves list

Pokemon Legends Z-A has an interesting new battle style (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Here are all the attacks Pokemon can use in Legends Z-A:

Ad

Trending

Fire Punch Ice Punch Thunder Punch Swords Dance Gust Wing Attack Whirlwind Fly Vine Whip Headbutt Tackle Body Slam Take Down Double-Edge Tail Whip Poison Sting Pin Missile Leer Bite Growl Roar Supersonic Ember Flamethrower Mist Water Gun Hydro Pump Surf Ice Beam Blizzard Psybeam Bubble Beam Hyper Beam Peck Absorb Leech Seed Growth Razor Leaf Solar Beam Poison Powder Stun Spore Sleep Powder String Shot Fire Spin Thunder Shock Thunderbolt Thunder Wave Thunder Rock Throw Earthquake Dig Toxic Confusion Psychic Hypnosis Quick Attack Teleport Screech Double Team Recover Harden Smokescreen Confuse Ray Light Screen Haze Reflect Focus Energy Metronome Self-Destruct Lick Fire Blast Waterfall Swift Amnesia Glare Leech Life Splash Acid Armor Explosion Rock Slide Super Fang Slash Substitute Flame Wheel Curse Protect Mach Punch Sludge Bomb Spikes Zap Cannon Perish Song Icy Wind Detect Outrage Giga Drain Endure Charm Rollout Spark Steel Wing Safeguard Dynamic Punch Megahorn Dragon Breath Iron Tail Metal Claw Morning Sun Synthesis Moonlight Twister Crunch Extreme Speed Shadow Ball Future Sight Rock Smash Whirlpool Heat Wave Will-O-Wisp Charge Taunt Wish Brick Break Knock Off Feather Dance Hyper Voice Fake Tears Overheat Rock Tomb Metal Sound Sand Tomb Bullet Seed Aerial Ace Iron Defense Dragon Claw Bulk Up Bounce Mud Shot Volt Tackle Magical Leaf Calm Mind Leaf Blade Rock Blast Water Pulse U-turn Close Combat Heal Block Toxic Spikes Aqua Ring Flare Blitz Aura Sphere Poison Jab Dark Pulse Night Slash Air Slash X-Scissor Bug Buzz Dragon Pulse Dragon Rush Power Gem Focus Blast Energy Ball Brave Bird Earth Power Giga Impact Nasty Plot Bullet Punch Ice Shard Shadow Claw Thunder Fang Ice Fang Fire Fang Shadow Sneak Psycho Cut Zen Headbutt Flash Cannon Draco Meteor Discharge Lava Plume Leaf Storm Power Whip Gunk Shot Iron Head Stone Edge Stealth Rock Wood Hammer Aqua Jet Head Smash Psyshock Sludge Wave Heavy Slam Volt Switch Bulldoze Work Up Electroweb Wild Charge Drill Run Horn Leech Heat Crash Cotton Guard Psystrike Hurricane Snarl Icicle Crash Flying Press Sticky Web Phantom Force Trick-or-Treat Parabolic Charge Forest’s Curse Freeze-Dry Disarming Voice Parting Shot Topsy-Turvy Draining Kiss Play Rough Fairy Wind Moonblast Boomburst King’s Shield Diamond Storm Steam Eruption Hyperspace Hole Water Shuriken Mystical Fire Spiky Shield Eerie Impulse Geomancy Dazzling Gleam Nuzzle Infestation Power-Up Punch Oblivion Wing Thousand Arrows Thousand Waves Land’s Wrath Light of Ruin Hyperspace Fury Leafage Lunge Core Enforcer Brutal Swing Liquidation No Retreat Breaking Swipe Flip Turn Agility

The new Mega Evolutions being introduced in Pokemon Legends Z-A might also get signature moves. Those have not been included in this list right now, but will be added as more information is available.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨