Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks hint at new, evolved battle mechanics

Pokemon Legends Z-A will be out on October 15, 2025, and several leaks and reports have been emerging, leading up to this much-anticipated release. Some information regarding battle mechanics was inferred based on the trailers, while leaks from pages like @makio_jroses and @CentroLeaks have potentially shed light on others.The battle mechanics in Pokemon Legends Z-A will see a major shift from the turn-based style in all previous mainline games in the franchise. This article discusses some of the recent revelations based on both official trailers as well as leaks.Pokemon Legends Z-A battles will be more dynamic than ever, leaks and trailers suggestBased on official trailers, we know that battles will take place in real time. Both the trainer and the Pokemon will be able to move around freely. This means dodging attacks will be an option, bringing the battle style closer to the anime than ever before.There will be both targeted moves as well as area-of-effect moves. The latter can be of different types, with the effect taking place in specific spots, traveling in a cone, or in a linear pattern.Instead of PP and accuracy, all moves now have a cooldown period, which will allegedly depend on the Speed stat of the user. However, the physical/special difference remains intact.Like in previous games, some moves require charging before they can be used. While Pokemon Legends Z-A does away with the turn-based pattern, these attacks will reportedly still require time to charge. Therefore, you must time when you use each attack appropriately for the best results.One of the latest revelations is that using moves that boost your Pokemon's stats in succession (for example, Swords Dance) will only increase the amount of time the effect is active and not lead to stacked effects. You will also be able to keep track of these changes in real time.With only one week left before Pokemon Legends Z-A is out, you can expect more leaks and datamines to surface. Stay tuned for all such coverage.