Should you play Pokemon X and Y before Legends Z-A?

Pokemon Legends Z-A is a direct successor to Pokemon X and Y, despite major changes to game design and setting. While the Nintendo 3DS games were set in the Kalos region, this new Nintendo Switch entry takes place in the Lumiose City area of the 2013 games.As such, do newcomers need to play the predecessor games to get into this new installment? Simply put, yes. Here are the detailsWhy you should play Pokemon X &amp; Y before Legends Z-AAs previously mentioned, this latest entry is canonically set after the story of Pokemon X &amp; Y, which means key characters also return. Among them is AZ with his uniquely-colored Floette, both of whom who were the centerpiece of the events that led to the adventure in X and Y.That is because AZ and Floette are both three millennia old, a fact which is mentioned during the start of the game. Players who have beaten Pokemon X and Y will know exactly why that is the case, while newcomers will likely be left scratching their heads.On the other hand, if players do not care for the plot, then they may not want to play Pokemon X and Y, and can directly jump into Pokemon Legends Z-A. However, the game makes additional mentions to events from the past entries, such as the fiasco caused by Team Flare, the main antagonistic organization in the 3DS games.As such, knowing what happened before certainly enhances the experience for this new game. The game's setting of Lumiose City has also been expanded from its rendition in Pokemon X and Y. Paired with that, knowing how it all began and how Mega Evolutions were introduced also brings a new appreciation for how the franchise has evolved over the past decade.Pokemon Legends Z-A is on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms exclusively.