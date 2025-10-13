How do Mega Stones work in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Mega Evolution is making a strong return in Pokemon Legends Z-A, introducing new twists to the franchise’s most popular battle gimmick. While the concept of using a Mega Stone to temporarily evolve a Pokemon is familiar, Legends Z-A changes how this buff is executed.

In this new system, Mega Evolution is no longer a once-per-battle boost. Instead, it can be used repeatedly once a rechargeable Mega Gauge is filled. The small mechanical change adds a layer of strategy to the game’s new real-time battle system.

Note: This article is based on the information currently available and datamines. More details will be provided upon the title’s official release.

Everything to know about Mega Stones in Pokemon Legends Z-A

A Key Stone and Mega Stone will trigger Mega Evolution (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To activate Mega Evolution, the trainer must carry a Key Stone that resonates with the Pokemon’s specific Mega Stone. These two items are essential for triggering the transformation during battle.

Each Pokemon capable of Mega Evolution must hold its corresponding Mega Stone, such as Absol holding an Absolite. You can reportedly only own one copy of a Mega Stone for every Pokemon, and they cannot be discarded, sold, or traded.

Pokemon holding Mega Stones also cannot be traded as well, meaning you will need to earn them how the game intends you to. This also means that Kalos starters can only be obtained through ranked online battles.

Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A functions as a temporary boost rather than a permanent state. Only one Pokemon can Mega Evolve per battle, but you can retrigger it as long as the Mega Gauge is fully charged. Once activated, the gauge will begin to deplete, and when it runs out, the Pokemon reverts to its normal form.

Pokemon Legends Z-A: Strategic use of the Mega Gauge

Every creature capable of Mega Evolving has a unique corresponding Mega Stone (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Mega Gauge is the core of this new system. It gradually fills up during battle as you deal damage to opponents.

Additionally, every time you land a hit, the opponent drops Mega Power Orbs that can be collected by moving your character toward them. This fills the gauge faster. Then press the right analog stick to activate Mega Evolution.

The gauge slowly drains while your Pokemon is Mega Evolved, but staying on the offensive and constantly collecting orbs can help extend its duration.

