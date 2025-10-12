Nintendo Switch vs. Switch 2: Which should you use to play Pokemon Legends Z-A?

Pokemon Legends Z-A arrives on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. As with other cross-generational releases, such as Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, there are some differences between the two versions, not just in its pricing but also technical makeup. As the biggest series departure yet, thanks to an all-new real-time combat system, fans may be wondering which platform is better to play on.Read on to learn about the differences between the two Nintendo Switch renditions of this revolutionary new Pokemon game. Here are the details.Also Read: All Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-AWhich Nintendo Switch platform is best for Pokemon Legends Z-A?The Nintendo Switch 2 version is no doubt the best pick. This is primarily due to improvements to visuals and performance. Pokemon Legends Z-A is a 60 FPS experience on the latest hybrid console, while it is only 30 FPS with a lower resolution output on the older device. This means battles will be smoother and more responsible on Switch 2 and look crisper, making for a superior experience.However, Pokemon Legends Z-A is also more expensive on the newer machine; while the original Nintendo Switch rendition costs $59.99, the next-gen version is $69.99. Note that those who buy the Nintendo Switch 1 version can upgrade to the Switch 2 one by purchasing the $9.99 Upgrade Pack.If price is a factor for fans, they may want to wait till the Switch 1 version is cheaper and then buy the Switch 2 upgrade. After all, the Mega Dimension DLC is also in the works, so those playing the waiting game can likely get the full package for cheaper this way.What is Pokemon Legends Z-A about?Create the ultimate team to blaze through tough battles (Image via The Pokemon Company)Set after the events of Pokemon X &amp; Y for the Nintendo 3DS, this new game sees players return to the Kalos region. It takes place in a revised and expanded version of the region's central hub, Lumiose City, as the trainer protagonist aims to partake in the Z-A Royale tournament and climb its ranks.This is accomplished through exhilarating real-time combat battles, a first for a mainline series entry. Outside of combat, this Paris-inspired sandbox awaits exploration with a variety of Pokemon to catch in its Wild Zones as well as secrets to uncover across its nooks and crannies filled with new characters and stories.Pokemon Legends Z-A launches on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16, 2025.Check out more articles:All usable moves in Pokemon Legends Z-AAll usable items in Pokemon Legends Z-APokemon Legends Z-A Day 1 Patch file size and details