  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Nintendo Switch vs. Switch 2: Which should you use to play Pokemon Legends Z-A?

Nintendo Switch vs. Switch 2: Which should you use to play Pokemon Legends Z-A?

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Oct 12, 2025 17:36 GMT
Pokemon Legends ZA Nintendo Switch 1 and 2
While the game is on two platforms, it is an objectively better experience on one of them (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Legends Z-A arrives on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. As with other cross-generational releases, such as Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, there are some differences between the two versions, not just in its pricing but also technical makeup. As the biggest series departure yet, thanks to an all-new real-time combat system, fans may be wondering which platform is better to play on.

Ad

Read on to learn about the differences between the two Nintendo Switch renditions of this revolutionary new Pokemon game. Here are the details.

Also Read: All Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

sk promotional banner

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Which Nintendo Switch platform is best for Pokemon Legends Z-A?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Nintendo Switch 2 version is no doubt the best pick. This is primarily due to improvements to visuals and performance. Pokemon Legends Z-A is a 60 FPS experience on the latest hybrid console, while it is only 30 FPS with a lower resolution output on the older device. This means battles will be smoother and more responsible on Switch 2 and look crisper, making for a superior experience.

However, Pokemon Legends Z-A is also more expensive on the newer machine; while the original Nintendo Switch rendition costs $59.99, the next-gen version is $69.99. Note that those who buy the Nintendo Switch 1 version can upgrade to the Switch 2 one by purchasing the $9.99 Upgrade Pack.

Ad

If price is a factor for fans, they may want to wait till the Switch 1 version is cheaper and then buy the Switch 2 upgrade. After all, the Mega Dimension DLC is also in the works, so those playing the waiting game can likely get the full package for cheaper this way.

What is Pokemon Legends Z-A about?

Create the ultimate team to blaze through tough battles (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Create the ultimate team to blaze through tough battles (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Set after the events of Pokemon X & Y for the Nintendo 3DS, this new game sees players return to the Kalos region. It takes place in a revised and expanded version of the region's central hub, Lumiose City, as the trainer protagonist aims to partake in the Z-A Royale tournament and climb its ranks.

Ad

This is accomplished through exhilarating real-time combat battles, a first for a mainline series entry. Outside of combat, this Paris-inspired sandbox awaits exploration with a variety of Pokemon to catch in its Wild Zones as well as secrets to uncover across its nooks and crannies filled with new characters and stories.

Pokemon Legends Z-A launches on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16, 2025.

Check out more articles:

About the author
Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Twitter icon

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Patil
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications