How to get money easily in Pokemon Legends Z-A

While playing Pokemon Legends Z-A, you could quickly run out of your in-game currency. This will occur more often as the game demands you to use a lot of items in order to survive in and out of battle.

Ad

Since tools like the Amulet Coin, which boosts post-battle rewards, are unlocked much later in the game, you will need to find alternative methods to build your wallet fast.

Fortunately, there are efficient ways to earn PokeDollars and we will dive deep in the best ways to farm them quickly and effectively in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Guide to efficiently earn money in Pokemon Legends Z-A

1) Battle Trainers in the Z-A Royale

Ad

Trending

The more you battle, the more money you earn (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the most reliable methods to make money in Pokemon Legends Z-A is by battling in the Z-A Royale. This event pits you against multiple trainers, rewarding you with medals for every victory. The more medals you collect, the more prize money you’ll receive at the end of the night.

Ad

What’s even better is that there are multipliers based on the number of opponents you defeat, meaning the longer you last, the higher your payout.

To increase your chances of success, take advantage of the game’s sneaking mechanics. Sneaking up on opponents gives you the first move in battle, allowing for quicker wins and less damage to your team. The faster you defeat trainers, the more matches you can squeeze into a single night.

Ad

Also read: All Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

2) Take advantage of Bonus Cards

Bonus Cards as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another great money-making method involves Bonus Cards, which reward you for completing specific battle challenges. These cards can be found scattered throughout Battle Zones, and you can have up to three at a time.

Ad

Each card comes with its own set of objectives, for example, dealing damage with super-effective moves, using attacks of certain types, or performing sneak attacks during battle.

Completing the challenges listed on these Bonus Cards grants you extra points and medals, which can then be converted into more prize money. Since these cards often align with what you are already doing in battle, they are an easy and efficient way to stack additional rewards without going out of your way.

Ad

Also read: Complete Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex

While Pokemon Legends Z-A may initially make earning money feel like an uphill climb, using the Z-A Royale and Bonus Cards strategically can dramatically speed up the process.

Also read: 6 best Legends Z-A combat tips you need to know

If you are interested in other topics related to Legends Z-A, check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨