6 best Pokemon Legends Z-A combat tips you need to know

Combat in Pokemon Legends Z-A boldly steps away from the classic formula that players have known for nearly three decades. Game Freak offers a quicker, more fluid method that combines tactical decisions with real-time action, replacing the conventional turn-based system. In contrast to basic menu navigation, the battles in this latest installment feel realistic and demand for quick reflexes, accuracy, and strategic thinking.

At first, learning this system might seem overwhelming, but with a little practice and these six essential combat tips, you'll be dominating Pokemon Legends Z-A battles in no time.

6 best tips and tricks to master Pokemon Legends Z-A battles

1) Learn to Lock On and learn the reworked Moves

You can even lock on a creature to catch them (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Battles in Pokemon Legends Z-A are centered around using ZL to lock onto your opponent and the A, B, X, and Y buttons to launch attacks. Quick decision-making is essential because your available moves show up on the bottom right of the screen once you lock on.

You will have to dodge, aim, and react on instinct, particularly during quick fights with moves redesigned to fit the new combat style. Understanding each move’s animation and timing will allow you to use attacks in between your opponents' openings to maximize efficiency.

2) Manage cooldowns and move variety

Every move has a cooldown of their own, so pay attention to them (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You cannot spam your moves in Pokemon Legends Z-A because every attack has a cooldown period. It's a good idea to equip several moves of the same kind to keep the pressure on. For example, Flame Charge can step in to maintain offensive momentum if Tepig's Ember is on cooldown.

A more seamless combat flow is made possible by this multi-layered strategy. Experimenting with combinations is free because Pokemon can relearn moves at any time as TMs can be used without limitation.

3) Balance Melee and Ranged combat

Staryu seen using a ranged Power Gem (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Moves now fall under melee and ranged categories, and each offers unique benefits.

Melee attacks make your Pokemon dash close to the enemy. They recharge faster but leave you open to counterattacks.

make your Pokemon dash close to the enemy. They recharge faster but leave you open to counterattacks. Ranged moves keep you at a safe distance, though their cooldowns are typically longer.

Finding the right mix of the two ensures adaptability, especially when fighting different Pokemon types and sizes. A clever balance between offense and defense often separates a novice from a pro.

4) Master dodging, sneaking, and movement

Surprise attacks will give you a combat advantage (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Movement plays a crucial role in survival. Against wild Pokemon, you can sprint (B) and roll (Y) to dodge incoming attacks. Staying mobile prevents you from taking heavy hits.

When exploring Wild Zones or Battle Zones, crouch to sneak up on enemies for a surprise attack, this grants a valuable early advantage. Remember, sprint and roll aren’t available during trainer battles, so plan accordingly.

5) Use Status Effects and keep Healing Items ready

All healing items can be purchased from the Pokemon Center (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Status effects like Burn or Poison now persist even when you are not in battle, making them more dangerous than before. Always carry several healing items, especially Antidotes and Burn Heals, to stay prepared. You can easily restock these from Nurse Joy at a low cost.

At the same time, status moves extremely potent offensively; opening a battle with Sleep Powder or Thunder Wave can cripple your opponent and create the perfect setup for quick victories.

6) Harness Mega Power and Plus Moves

Landing hits will drop Mega Orbs that can be collected to fill your Mega gauge (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As you continue through the game, you will earn your Key Stone, essentially enabling Mega Evolution. During battles, particularly against rogue Mega Pokemon, you will gather Mega Orbs by attacking. Once you have enough, you can trigger Mega Evolution or spend a portion to use Plus Moves by pressing + before an attack.

Plus Moves are enhanced versions of regular ones, dealing significant extra damage. Understanding when to conserve or unleash your build up energy can instantly give you the upper hand.

